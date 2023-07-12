Aunt Helena

We’ve gotten spoiled with lovely weather the last few weeks, but here comes the heat. Four straight days of triple-digit temperatures are forecast for Friday through Monday. Stay cool, stay safe, and stay hydrated, Dear Readers.

***

I got my first peek inside the remodeled Vasconi’s building on Tuesday. There’s still much to be done, but I’m excited at the prospects for the future home of the Elyse Walker clothing store. Huzzahs to landlords Elyse and David Walker for doing justice to one of St. Helena’s architectural treasures. Now if I could only get a glimpse of whatever’s going on in the future Ray Ray’s Tacos space …

***

The next time you’re downtown, look for an old photo in the window of the Reidy Law Group space in the old William Tell Hotel building on Spring Street. It’s a group photo of about 30 handsome young men, among them notables like David Heitz, Jim Decker, Peter Martini and Jim Eakle. Standing in the center is a strapping future congressman named Mike Thompson. How many faces can you recognize?

***

I know it will be hot, but do consider venturing out to the blood drive at Grace Episcopal Church from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday, July 17. Make an appointment by going to donors.vitalant.org and using the unique blood drive code 10054210. You’ll even get a free San Francisco Giants shirt!

***

Fleetwood Macramé (a more than decent band name) will perform the next summer concert in Lyman Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. See you there.

***

Learn more about Molly’s Angels, which offers seniors rides to medical appointments, during an informational session at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Rianda House. RSVP to 707-963-8555 ext. 101.

***

One more Rianda House note: Self-taught artist Eve Breckenridge will present an art social at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Eve studied art at UC Berkeley in the ‘60s, but it was a 2005 visit to Big Sur that inspired her to start painting again. Learn about her art and her creative process. RSVP to 707-963-8555 ext. 101.

***

I’m sure I’m not the only one who was alarmed by Sunday night’s illegal fireworks. Those who watched the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show, where firefighters were present and on high alert, might have noticed someone smothering a small fire that started at Crane Park toward the end of the show. I hate to imagine what might have happened if Sunday’s unauthorized display had ignited a similar fire.