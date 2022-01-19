Aunt Helena

My mailbag is light this week. This shouldn’t take more than a few minutes.

***

More news from the Napa Valley Museum Yountville, which recently extended its “Dangerous Games” exhibit through April 10. A new exhibit featuring paintings by Chris Miller will be displayed in the History Gallery Friday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, March 20. According to the museum, “Chris Miller: Confluence” features abstract paintings that are “vibrant, explorational and deeply personal.” Chris lives in Soda Canyon and has deep family ties to the arts, his grandfather being one Walt Disney.

***

Pacific Union College graduate Cheryl Van Ornam will perform on the PUC Church's recently restored organ at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Admission is free, or you can livestream the concert at https://livestream.com/pucchurch/events/10093781.

***

The St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center will be closed this Saturday, Jan. 22, because of COVID-19. It should reopen Saturday, Jan. 29 – hopefully …

***

Wine Country Animal Lovers has received a grant to provide free spaying and neutering for Upvalley cats and dogs, in partnership with Napa Humane. Call 255-8118 to make an appointment, mention WCAL’s Up Valley Alter Project, and WCAL will cover the bill.

***

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. Sara de Luis will talk about her career as a Spanish dancer, choreographer and teacher. To participate, call Dianne Fraser at 963-7329.

***

Do you know someone who had a paper route or worked for the Star? The Napa County Historical Society is looking for photos that show people working for any Napa County newspaper for an upcoming exhibit called “News: The Story of Our Lives.” Paperboys, press operators, reporters, office staff — any photos would be appreciated. Contact Sheli Smith or Kelly O’Connor at info@napahistory.org.

***

Attention, Sunshine shoppers. Proprietor Jay Smith posted the following message on Facebook: “All of our suppliers are experiencing labor shortages, illnesses and supply chain disruptions. Our deliveries have been delayed, sometimes cancelled, many products ordered are not arriving. Fortunately we have approximately 3,500 suppliers and are able to source more product from alternate sources. As a result we are receiving plenty of product to meet your needs. We feel fortunate that we have enough labor resources and product to remain open normal days and hours. We will be here for you through all the turmoil and difficulties. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”