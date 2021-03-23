Aunt Helena
Let me start with the candlelight vigil organized by Andrea Pecota White at Lyman Park on Sunday night. The event was held “in solidarity against racism, misogyny, hate, violence and in light of this week’s tragic events in Georgia.” According to a friend who was there, about 10 locals, including children, held lighted candles. “It interested me that we kind of organically formed ourselves into a circle that widened as more people came,” my friend said. “Hopefully that ever widening circle can embrace and comfort those harmed by hate.” Thank you, Andrea, for promoting peace and goodwill.
***
You might recall an article from January about Katharine Van Arsdale’s book “Images of America: Angwin and Howell Mountain.” Now that the book is out, Napa Bookmine and the St. Helena Public Library are teaming up to host Katharine for a virtual author hour at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, via Zoom. Katharine, archivist and special collections librarian at Pacific Union College, is full of stories about the colorful folks who shaped life on the hill over the last century and a half or so. Register for free and receive a Zoom link by emailing read@napabookmine.com.
***
It’s not too late to Give Big! to benefit St. Helena’s public school students. As I write this on Tuesday morning, the online fundraiser has collected $102,008.36 toward its goal of $125,000. Help them reach the finish line by going to givebigsthelena.org.
***
Last year I shared the news about the Cameo Cinema reopening on April 2. Now I’m happy to announce the lineup, starting with the widely acclaimed Oscar favorite “Nomadland” April 2-8. You’ll also have a shot at seeing “Tom & Jerry” April 2-4, “The Father” April 6-8, “The Courier” April 9-15, “Minari” (another Oscar contender) April 13-15, ”Six Minutes to Midnight” April 16-22, “Promising Young Woman” April 20-22, and “The Truffle Hunters” April 23-29. You’ll find the full schedule at cameocinema.com.
***
The annual Earth Day event sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, the City of St. Helena, Umpqua Bank and Upper Valley Disposal Service is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. If you have papers to shred or e-waste (anything with a cord) to dispose of, bring it to the St. Helena Police Department parking lot off Railroad Avenue during those hours. Donations will benefit the St. Helena Boys & Girls Club.
***
Warm thanks to Officer Melissa Brown of the St. Helena Police Department for helping the Christianson family recover a stolen motorcycle with enormous sentimental value. Read about it elsewhere in this week's Star.
***
That’s all I have to report this week. Stay safe and well, friends.