Aunt Helena

Let me start with the candlelight vigil organized by Andrea Pecota White at Lyman Park on Sunday night. The event was held “in solidarity against racism, misogyny, hate, violence and in light of this week’s tragic events in Georgia.” According to a friend who was there, about 10 locals, including children, held lighted candles. “It interested me that we kind of organically formed ourselves into a circle that widened as more people came,” my friend said. “Hopefully that ever widening circle can embrace and comfort those harmed by hate.” Thank you, Andrea, for promoting peace and goodwill.

***

You might recall an article from January about Katharine Van Arsdale’s book “Images of America: Angwin and Howell Mountain.” Now that the book is out, Napa Bookmine and the St. Helena Public Library are teaming up to host Katharine for a virtual author hour at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, via Zoom. Katharine, archivist and special collections librarian at Pacific Union College, is full of stories about the colorful folks who shaped life on the hill over the last century and a half or so. Register for free and receive a Zoom link by emailing read@napabookmine.com.

***