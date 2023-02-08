Aunt Helena

Love is in the air (and in my column) as the calendar creeps toward Valentine’s Day. I wish you wine, roses, chocolates and romance aplenty.

***

UpStage Napa Valley is performing a play/read of Joe DiPietro’s “The Last Romance” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the St. Helena Public Library. Directed by Sharie Renault, it’s said to be about “love in the twilight years” and the way a relationship can make one feel young and romantic again. The cast features Bruce Miroglio, Antonia Allegra, Mara McGrath and Russ Kladko. You’ll even hear Russ belt out some Italian arias. Romantic enough? Bring your sweetie and a suggested donation of $15, and arrive at 5 p.m. for a wine reception. Hats off to El Bonita Motel for sponsoring the show.

***

Pastor Burke Owens and Caroline Pietrangelo Owens will read poetry and prose while pianist Mike Greensill plays songs of love during an evening of romance, passion, friendship and love at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. Hear love's call reverberate through the ages: Provençal troubadours, Sufi mystics, romantics, realists, "all searching for love's sweet refrain," as Burke puts it quite eloquently. Light refreshments and wine will be served. There's a suggested donation of $20 to benefit the church's music fund. For more information, or for reservations, call 707-339-0766 or email info@sthelenaunitedmethodistchurch.org.

***

Silky-voiced Elaine Jennings, accompanied by Wayne de la Cruz on piano, will perform love songs written by the great American composers from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at The Saint.

***

Another idea for Valentine’s Day: paintings of bouquets that don’t fade. The “Botanica Noir” paintings of local artist A. Cort Sinnes are on display at the St. Helena Public Library. “They reflect a lifelong interest in gardening and an early introduction to the paintings of the so-called ‘Dutch Masters,’ with their use of dramatic lighting and dark backgrounds,” he says. If you call in love with one, you’re in luck, because they’re available as signed and numbered prints.

***

Moving on from romance, huzzahs to Steven Burgess, who removed graffiti from a sign near the Spring Mountain sign near the county line. He did so while supervising roadside clearing and tree removal along Spring Mountain Road. Thank you, Steven!

***

Also in the Good Deeds file: I spotted Barry Ives walking his dogs on the west side of town and using a plastic bag to retrieve an unsolicited gift one of his dogs had deposited on someone's lawn. Here's to responsible dog owners like Barry.

***

If you’ve ever wondered why the Model Bakery’s bread is so toothsome, head baker Martin Podell is revealing his secrets during “Bread Happy Hour” at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Model Bakery’s Oxbow Public Market location at 644 First St. in Napa. Martin will walk you through the fermentation process, answer questions, and offer free bread and coffee.

***

The Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. The speaker will be author Don Jans. There’s a meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at noon. Call Dot at 707-963-3151 for a reservation.