Aunt Helena

It’s June, which means another crop of fine St. Helena High School graduates are taking a giant leap into the future. Graduation is at 6:15 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the high school football field. I hope to see you there to cheer on the Class of 2023. This column is dedicated to them.

***

This week’s college-level academic stars are Elsie Rogers and Holden Smith, who earned spots on the President’s List at Gonzaga University with a GPA of 3.85-4.0 for the spring semester. Huzzahs to both of them.

***

Deborah Claymon of St. Helena (whom you might also know as Deborah Boeschen) competed on Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy! She didn't win, but she appeared to have a blast and she wrote "It was fun!" below her (correct) Final Jeopardy! response. Huzzahs to Deborah for competing — and for correctly responding to a clue about Milan Kundera's "The Unbearable Lightness of Being," which should earn her a special place in the heart of local bibliophiles.

***

My best to maestro Asher Raboy, who’s retiring after leading local orchestras and bands for 35 years. Pacific Union College is honoring him at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in the Paulin Hall courtyard. Raboy’s illustrious career has included stints as maestro of the Napa Valley Symphony (1990-2012), bandmaster of the Saint Helena Community Band (2010-12), and director of the PUC Symphonic Wind Ensemble (2006-23).

***

Thanks to a grant from the city of St. Helena, the Cameo Cinema is offering a free showing of the acclaimed documentary “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The film, executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, explores Camp Jened, an inclusive camp in the Catskills that started a movement in the 1970s. Get your free ticket at cameocinema.com.

***

Violinist Mads Tolling, a White Barn favorite, is returning with his “Mads Men” trio at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The trio will perform on the lawn outside the White Barn, and no less than chef Lars Kronmark will be serving “a tasty Danish treat.” Get your tickets for $35 at thewhitebarn.org or by calling 707-987-8225.

***

Mark your calendars for an artist reception honoring Charles de Limur, the St. Helena Public Library’s featured artist for the month of June, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

***

Mayor Paul Dohring and Vice Mayor Eric Hall submitted an exceptional guest commentary about the importance of civility. Read it on on the Opinion page and take it to heart, especially in these last weeks leading up to the June 26 Hunter project hearing.

***

Faithful reader Jerri Patton has a question in response to an item from last week about summer reading at the St. Helena Public Library. “I'm interested to know what you are reading from the Voices Collection for the library's summer reading challenge,” she asks. The short answer is none yet, Jerri. Like you, I’m thoroughly engrossed in Abraham Verghese’s “The Covenant of Water,” which at 736 pages is no short story. As for the Voices Collection, which focuses on historically underrepresented groups, I can recommend Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man,” Richard Wright’s “Native Son,” Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” Rebecca Skloot’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” and anything by Toni Morrison — especially “Beloved.”