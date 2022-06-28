Aunt Helena

I hate to start my column sounding like a pre-emptive scold, but this is serious: No fireworks this year. Please! They’re illegal and they’re dangerous. Elsewhere in this week’s paper you’ll find a rundown of wholesome patriotic events planned for this Fourth of July, none of which involve sparks, flames, or the threat of catastrophe. To be honest, I miss fireworks too, but they’re just not worth the risk anymore.

Our Town St. Helena is inviting the community to an open house to review preliminary plans for a four-unit workforce housing development on Pope Street at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the Carnegie Building at the corner of Oak and Adams. The project site is at 951 Pope St., near Chiles Avenue. Representatives of Our Town and its design team will be there to answer questions and hear your input.

Christy Pestoni of Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling reminds us that waste, recycling and compost collection will occur one day late following the Fourth of July. Our hardworking garbagemen (and garbage-ladies?) deserve to take the holiday off, wouldn’t you agree?

In other trashy news (sorry, couldn’t resist), Upper Valley is distributing 74 tons of free compost to St. Helena nonprofits. Community gardens, schools and churches all qualify. Christy says she’s also working with Public Works to identify places where residents can come scoop up their own bucket of compost. Residents may also arrange to pick up five yards of compost from the Whitehall Lane recycling composting facility. Fill out a form at UVDS.com.

I couldn’t help but think of St. Helena Star editor and somewhat reluctant Wagnerite Jesse Duarte when I saw a story in the Register about “The Greatest Wagner Concert Ever!” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Empress Theatre in Vallejo. The concert features the Vallejo Festival Orchestra conducted by Thomas Conlin of Napa, with soprano Othalie Graham. Cue “The Ride of the Valkyries” … and let’s all hope the Lincoln Theater reopens soon.

Those looking for classical music closer to home are in luck, as tickets are now on sale for Music in the Vineyards Aug. 3-21. Haydn! Haydn’s younger buddy Mozart! Brahms! Beethoven! Dvorak! OK, maybe I should reserve the exclamation points for Wagner — and maybe Beethoven, occasionally. Get your tickets at musicinthevineyards.org.

One last bit of concert news: The Saint Helena Community Band’s Fourth of July concert at 5 p.m. at Lyman Park is surely on your calendar, but if you want an extra fix of patriotic fun, trek up to Calistoga for the band’s performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the charming Pioneer Park. Let’s give our hometown band a warm welcome as they return to live performance.