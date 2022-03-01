Aunt Helena

Greetings, Dear Readers. I have plenty to share today, so let’s dispense with the preamble.

***

The Cameo Cinema’s annual Oscar bash is on. Dress up as your favorite movie star and walk the red carpet in style when the doors open at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Predict the winners, compete for Best Costume, enjoy dinner, drink some wine and enjoy the show. Tickets are $45, and attendance is limited to 100. Please be ready to show proof of vaccination at the door and wear your mask when you’re not eating or drinking. (Keep in mind that those rules could change as COVID-19 restrictions evolve.)

***

The Cameo’s next CinemaBites event features the documentary “Breaking Bread” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, March 14. The film follows Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel’s quest to effect social change through food. She’s the first Muslim Arab to win Israel’s MasterChef competition and the founder of the A-Sham Arabic Food Festival. The event will feature food by local chefs who were inspired by the film. Tickets are $35 and benefit the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

***

Expect road closures on Silverado Trail on Sunday, March 6, due to the Napa Valley Marathon. You might want to stick to Highway 29, at least in the morning.

***

As you scour this week’s Star you will encounter a heartwarming story about Cal Sager of the newly christened Sager Ford (formerly Zumwalt Ford) donating a Ford F-250 to Sunrise Horse Rescue. Like me, St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth is thoroughly impressed by Mr. Sager’s generosity and sends along the following message: “I want to first extend gratitude to Sunrise Horse Rescue for their long-term commitment to our community and our animal friends that they do so much for. And I’m pleased to welcome Cal Sager, his family, and Sager Ford to St. Helena and Napa County, and look forward to a lasting community partnership built on the foundation of many wonderful years of Zumwalt Ford as a cornerstone of our town and community. Thank you, Sunrise Horse Rescue and Sager Ford, for being a part of what makes St. Helena and Napa County the remarkable place that it is, and with gratitude for your support and service to our community.”

***

Happy 5th birthday, Chokolatte! Cheers to Jose Gomez and his family for preserving a mouth-watering oasis at the site of what used to be The Big Dipper at 1336 Oak. Call me crazy, but I’m convinced that there’s nothing like a double scoop of cookie dough and pistachio ice cream on a chilly day. And huzzahs to the aforementioned Geoff Ellsworth, whose colorful paintings lend pizzazz to the shop.

***

St. Helena Drama alum and current NYU student Mia Pelosi recently starred in "For Show," a musical at Feinstein's/54 Below in Midtown Manhattan (right under the famous Studio 54). I wish I could have made the trip ...

***

Welcome Grace Waring, Nimbus Arts’ new toddler instructor. She has a degree in Studio Art from Bard College, and she leads a Ro Sham Bo class on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for ages 2-5. The cost is $20 per session, and an adult partner must be present. Sign up at NimbusArts.org.

***

A celebration of the Pacific Union College Church organ’s new chimes, set for March 5, has been postponed to a date to be announced, as the main organist is snowed in in Minneapolis. If you know anybody who was planning to go, please pass the word.

***

What’s St. Helena’s best secret place? Which publicly accessible space, although perhaps tucked out of plain sight, is your favorite spot to sip a cup of coffee, take a walk, enjoy a book, or just watch the clouds? My choices would be a little bench at the cemetery overlooking Sulphur Creek, followed by the St. Helena Community Garden at Meily Park. What’s yours? We all love the path next to the library, but I’m looking for something less appreciated. Email jduarte@sthelenastar.com and he’ll feature your favorite place in an upcoming Star.