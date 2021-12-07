Aunt Helena

Did I see you at Saturday’s Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga? As a hardline St. Helena partisan, I still admit it’s one of the most charming events small-town America has to offer (next to the Pet Parade, of course). I’m apparently not the only St. Helenan who feels that way, as I spotted Silverado Orchards Retirement Community in the parade with a ’67 Ford fire truck, a ’73 Jeep, and a ’94 John Deere tractor. And by the way, Silverado Orchards is hosting a Holiday Open House Brunch with live Christmas music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. All are invited.

***

Award-winning Star cartoonist Joan Martens might have some competition someday. RLS Middle School Seth Williams is a budding cartoonist who illustrates on his iPad. Next to my column is a charming example of his work. Nicely done, Seth! He posts comics on Instagram at @sethkalan.

***

Please don’t call me old (I prefer “rich in life experience”), but I admit I’m having trouble keeping up with Cathy Buck and her Cameo Cinema. As I write this column, there’s a free screening of “Cinema Paradiso” as part of the Cameo’s ongoing film class. And at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, the Cameo is hosting the annual Holiday Concert featuring the St. Helena Children’s Chorus, directed by Craig Bond. Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a holiday-themed family film. Admission is $5. )I don’t know which “holiday-themed family film” is being screened, but the “family” part surely precludes my favorite Christmas movie, “Die Hard.")

***

Au revoir to Andre Pichly, the former St. Helena parks and recreation director who recently left to take a job in Cameron Park, which is closer to where he lives. The success of this year’s Harvest Festival was a credit to Andre and his team. I hope his successor is equally capable and friendly.

***

Goodbye also to Ron Clark, who’s selling Zumwalt Ford to dealer Cal Sager. The dealership has been a wonderful asset to the community in its service and its philanthropy, and I trust Mr. Sager will carry on that legacy.

***

Local history buffs who have copies of Acadia Publishing’s “Images of America” volumes devoted to St. Helena, Calistoga and Howell Mountain on their shelves will be pleased to learn that Marisela Barbos-Cortez has written one on “Hispanics and Latinos in Vallejo.” Like St. Helena, Vallejo saw an influx of Mexican immigrants during the World War II-era bracero program, and those residents continue to shape Vallejo’s identity to this day. The book will be released Jan. 10. More details to come at arcadiapublishing.com.