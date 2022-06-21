Aunt Helena

I get a little thrill every time I see folks lining up outside the Cameo Cinema for the next showing of "Top Gun: Maverick," which seems to be the sort of crowd-pleasing, big-screen-only, superhero-free blockbuster that's all too rare these days. I'm told of fans going back to see it two, three and even four times. What a boon for our mighty little Cameo — long may it thrive.

***

Never afraid of variety, Cameo proprietor Cathy Buck threw in a Science on Screen showing Sunday of "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," a film about a 14-year-old Malawian who uses his knowledge of physics to build a windmill and save his village from famine. After the movie, about 40 viewers stayed for a Q&A on "Clean Energy: We Can Do It Here" featuring Anna Brittain, executive director of Napa Green, and Beth Novak Milliken, president and CEO of Spottswoode winery.

***

You probably noticed the news last week that a suspect was arrested on arson charges in connection with the June 8 fire at Angwin Valley View Auto. Friends of the family-owned business have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the husband-and-wife proprietors (Victor Ramirez and Natasia Bellah-Ramirez) and their six children. According to the campaign's organizers, the business was insured but the family could use help with short-term living expenses pending the usual investigations. Go to gofundme.com/f/fire-destroys-familys-auto-repair-shop.

***

Huzzahs to this week's academic star, Elizabeth Dunnington of St. Helena, who was named to the University of Alabama's Dean's List for the spring semester. Very nicely done!

***

The St. Helena Public Library will host a mindfulness workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Learn about the benefits of mindfulness in everyday life and a few basic approaches to meditation. Register at SHPL.org.