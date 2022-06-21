 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Cameo Q&A

Cameo Cinema proprietor Cathy Buck, Anna Brittain of Napa Green, and Beth Novak Milliken of Spottswoode participate in a Q&A Sunday at the Cameo.

 David Stoneberg photo

I get a little thrill every time I see folks lining up outside the Cameo Cinema for the next showing of "Top Gun: Maverick," which seems to be the sort of crowd-pleasing, big-screen-only, superhero-free blockbuster that's all too rare these days. I'm told of fans going back to see it two, three and even four times. What a boon for our mighty little Cameo — long may it thrive.

***

Never afraid of variety, Cameo proprietor Cathy Buck threw in a Science on Screen showing Sunday of "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," a film about a 14-year-old Malawian who uses his knowledge of physics to build a windmill and save his village from famine. After the movie, about 40 viewers stayed for a Q&A on "Clean Energy: We Can Do It Here" featuring Anna Brittain, executive director of Napa Green, and Beth Novak Milliken, president and CEO of Spottswoode winery. 

***

You probably noticed the news last week that a suspect was arrested on arson charges in connection with the June 8 fire at Angwin Valley View Auto. Friends of the family-owned business have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the husband-and-wife proprietors (Victor Ramirez and Natasia Bellah-Ramirez) and their six children. According to the campaign's organizers, the business was insured but the family could use help with short-term living expenses pending the usual investigations. Go to gofundme.com/f/fire-destroys-familys-auto-repair-shop.

People are also reading…

***

Huzzahs to this week's academic star, Elizabeth Dunnington of St. Helena, who was named to the University of Alabama's Dean's List for the spring semester. Very nicely done!

***

The St. Helena Public Library will host a mindfulness workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Learn about the benefits of mindfulness in everyday life and a few basic approaches to meditation. Register at SHPL.org.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena shares community news and events from around St. Helena.

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena shares community news and events from around St. Helena.

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena shares community news and events from around St. Helena.

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena shares community news and events from around St. Helena.

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena shares community news and events from around St. Helena.

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena shares community news and events from around St. Helena.

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena

Aunt Helena shares community news and events from around St. Helena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News