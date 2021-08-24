Aunt Helena

***

My library card boasts a yellow border and a colorful illustration of a band tuning up outside the library, accompanied (charmingly if somewhat incongruously) by a woman using a desktop computer, a pink dinosaur, and an enormous green toad with yellow spots. But what will the next card look like? The library is inviting cardholders to submit drawings, paintings or photos that “capture the library’s essence.” Turn in physical entries at the front desk or download a template from SHPL.org and submit a digital entry to mariah@shpl.org. The deadline is Sept. 4. The staff and the public will select three winning designs.

Pam Smithers and Susan Davis from the Food Pantry are gleaning fruit from local trees. If your tree is producing more fruit than you know what to do with, call 696-0530 and your friendly neighborhood gleaners will pluck it and pass it to the hungry.

