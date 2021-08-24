Aunt Helena

At what age does one begin to look at vacations (or, in my case, staycations) as a matter of sheer survival instead of an opportunity for adventure? I’m afraid I passed that point long ago. Here I am after a rejuvenating two-week hiatus — alive and, if not kicking, then at least tapping my toes to the beat of the “Hamilton” cast recording. So, Dear Readers, what did I miss?
For one thing, I missed two announcements from Rep. Mike Thompson’s office. The first invites local high-schoolers to apply for Thompson’s 2021 Student Leadership Council by Sept. 22. The council will include students from each of the five counties in Thompson’s district, and will meet virtually. Learn more at https://mikethompson.house.gov/congressional-student-leadership-council.
The venerable congressman’s other announcement concerns the 2021 Congressional App Challenge. Middle school and high school students are invited to design an app using all their skills in science, math, engineering, math and computer science. The deadline is Oct. 19, and you can find the details at https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/congressional_app_challenge_2021.
My library card boasts a yellow border and a colorful illustration of a band tuning up outside the library, accompanied (charmingly if somewhat incongruously) by a woman using a desktop computer, a pink dinosaur, and an enormous green toad with yellow spots. But what will the next card look like? The library is inviting cardholders to submit drawings, paintings or photos that “capture the library’s essence.” Turn in physical entries at the front desk or download a template from SHPL.org and submit a digital entry to mariah@shpl.org. The deadline is Sept. 4. The staff and the public will select three winning designs.
Pam Smithers and Susan Davis from the Food Pantry are gleaning fruit from local trees. If your tree is producing more fruit than you know what to do with, call 696-0530 and your friendly neighborhood gleaners will pluck it and pass it to the hungry.
Rianda House is putting together a team to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Yountville Park. Call Team Captain Elizabeth Cobb-Bruno at 963-8555 ext. 103 and pre-register at act.alz.org/napa2021. Or create your own team! It’s up to you.
My condolences to Cynthia Lane and the other loved ones who are grieving the death of Skip Lane. I knew him primarily as a community-minded real estate broker and a passionate advocate for the St. Helena Historical Society, but he was also a cooper, a school board president, and an all-around fascinating man. An obituary in today’s Star recounts his colorful life.