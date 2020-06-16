Aunt Helena

First of all, my best wishes to all the dads. Even if the pandemic prevents you from spending time with your kids on Father’s Day, please know what a difference you’ve made in their lives.
Huzzahs to the St. Helena Unified School District and the City of St. Helena for reaching an agreement by which St. Helena’s passionate tennis community can use the high school’s courts while the Crane Park courts are getting a sorely needed overhaul. The courts are available first come, first serve from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Single play only, please, and be sure to follow the posted rules.
A few weeks ago I told you about Rep. Mike Thompson’s Summer Reading Challenge. Now the St. Helena Public Library has joined the fray with its Digital Summer Reading Challenge. Kids, teens and adults can earn badges and prizes by tracking their reading through Sept. 1. The program uses an app called Beanstack. You can access it on your computer, download it on your device, and sign up at SHPL.org. If you’d prefer to do it offline, call the library (963-5244) for a paper copy.
Clif Family is offering a virtual summer solstice concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20. The online show features up and coming musicians affiliated with CLIF GreenNotes, a community of musicians and nonprofits committed to environmental justice. Sign up for access and pick up a food and wine package at cliffamily.com.
Do you rent a home? If so, Napa County wants to know how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected your ability to pay rent. Data may be shared with cities and nonprofits that provide rental assistance. Google “June 2020 Tenant Survey” or click the SurveyMonkey link in the online version of my column.
I trust I’m not the only Cameo Cinema fan looking forward to the drive-in premiering Thursday, June 25. I don’t have too many details yet, but I’m sure next week’s Star will tell you everything you need to know.
A lot of businesses have reopened in some form or another, but just as interesting is the list of businesses that haven’t reopened. For example, the last time I checked the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s oddly addicting Business Status page, it said the Las Alcobas hotel and the associated Acacia House restaurant would be closed until Aug. 1. Could this be right? So I called Las Alcobas, feeling a bit apprehensive that a live human would pick up the phone and expect me to book a hotel room that would be just slightly out of my price range. But nope – a recorded message told me that operations are expected to resume Aug. 1. A St. Helena hotel completely vacant at the height of what used to be the tourist season? Strange days have found us, Dear Readers.
