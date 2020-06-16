Aunt Helena

Do you rent a home? If so, Napa County wants to know how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected your ability to pay rent. Data may be shared with cities and nonprofits that provide rental assistance. Google “June 2020 Tenant Survey” or click the SurveyMonkey link in the online version of my column.

I trust I’m not the only Cameo Cinema fan looking forward to the drive-in premiering Thursday, June 25. I don’t have too many details yet, but I’m sure next week’s Star will tell you everything you need to know.

A lot of businesses have reopened in some form or another, but just as interesting is the list of businesses that haven’t reopened. For example, the last time I checked the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s oddly addicting Business Status page, it said the Las Alcobas hotel and the associated Acacia House restaurant would be closed until Aug. 1. Could this be right? So I called Las Alcobas, feeling a bit apprehensive that a live human would pick up the phone and expect me to book a hotel room that would be just slightly out of my price range. But nope – a recorded message told me that operations are expected to resume Aug. 1. A St. Helena hotel completely vacant at the height of what used to be the tourist season? Strange days have found us, Dear Readers.