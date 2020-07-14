Aunt Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was 2 p.m. Tuesday when editor Dave Stoneberg called me, politely asking where my column was. The most craven excuses flashed through my mind: My dog ate it? No, Dave knows I don’t have a dog. My cat ate it? No, she’s must too finicky an eater. I wrote two-thirds of it on Friday and then it slipped my mind? Yes, best stick with the truth. My humble apologies to Dave.

***

Four hours, Dear Readers. That’s how long it took for the Cameo Cinema to sell out two nights of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” once the August drive-in schedule was posted last Thursday. “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” (the best in the series – prove me wrong) was not far behind. Still available as of Tuesday morning: “Shrek,” “Beetlejuice,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Neverending Story,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Space Jam,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Men in Black.”

***