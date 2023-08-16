Aunt Helena

The anticipation is building for harvest, which is shaping up to be weeks later than we’re accustomed to. But there are plenty of community activities to keep you busy while you wait. Read on …

***

What the St. Helena Public Cemetery lacks in spookiness it more than makes up for in charm and history. I’m looking forward to the St. Helena Historical Society’s annual Spirits of St. Helena Cemetery Discovery Walk at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. As usual, Patti Coyle’s students from St. Helena Drama will be on hand to play the roles of notable St. Helenans buried at the cemetery. Expect a focus on Irish settlers — names like Tainter, Dowdell, Dwyer and Conn. Admission will $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

***

I’m told that the entire Skupny family is busy, excited, and helping to pack Alex Skupny (St. Helena High School Class of 2015 and University of Arizona Class of 2019) for her next educational opportunity. After graduating from Arizona with a degree in neuroscience and cognitive science, she moved to San Diego and worked at UC San Diego Medical Center in various positions related to her degree. Alex is on her way to New York City, having been accepted into the graduate studies program at Columbia University, where she will work towards her master’s degree in psychology (clinical), specializing in neuropsychology. Her family cannot wait to go visit her and Thomas Montalbano in their new, adopted city.

***

Raymond Vineyards south of town will host a special screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets ($20 for adults and free for kids 12 and under) include popcorn. Additional food and wine will be available for purchase. Details at raymondvineyards.com/events or 707-963-3141.

***

Participate in a blood drive from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the dining hall of the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St., Suite 102. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use the unique blood drive code “St. Helena.” You can also call 877-258-4825.

***

Ballet Folklorico “El Valle” de St. Helena, a community group made up of dancers of all ages, has received a Community Fund grant from Arts Council Napa Valley. The troupe is planning performances inside and outside the Napa Valley in the 2023-24 season. To keep tabs on them, look for @balletfolkloricovallesthelena on Instagram.

***

Learn how to decorate your home with gorgeous summer flowers at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Rianda House. Helen Dake will talk about growing flowers, and how having flowers in your home affects your well-being. She will bring fresh-cut flowers from her garden. Pat Friday will talk about arranging flowers. And yes, participants will make flower arrangements to take home, so bring clippers and a vase. Donations to the What If Foundation would be appreciated. RSVP to Rianda House at 707-963-8555.

***

Attention, jazz fanatics: Calistoga pianist Larry Vuckovich and his jazz trio have booked a show at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Cameo Cinema. Vuckovich (piano), Doug Miller (bass) and Kai Lyons (guitar) will perform pieces by Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, Ahmad Jamal and Vince Guaraldi. Lyons is fresh back from a tour in France, while Miller’s resume includes stints with the Count Basie Orchestra and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Tickets are $40 at cameocinema.com.

***

If you need a musical fix in the meantime, Kevin Hague will perform acoustic folk and Americana from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at The Saint. Admission is free. Then on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m., Chris Wiser will perform Americana/soul/blues-rock. Huzzahs to The Saint for creating some nightlife in a town that’s sorely in need of it.