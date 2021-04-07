Aunt Helena

What a week for the arts in St. Helena! The Cameo Cinema is open, scores of beautifully decorated barrels are scattered around town, and Nimbus Arts‘ “Hare Raiser” exhibit is on display at Main and Spring. Enjoy this aesthetic bounty while it lasts.

***

Looking to repurpose your Easter egg wine barrel? St. Helena’s Troop 1 Boy Scouts will cut it into planters from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11, at 899 Dowdell Lane. The suggested donation of $10 sounds perfectly reasonable.

***

Nimbus Arts is holding a virtual panel discussion on “The Art of Pollinator Gardening” at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The panel will consist of Kate Frey, master garden designer and author; Kim Young, pollinator conservation specialist; and Jess Arnsteen, local organic farmer. They will talk about using visual aesthetics, biodiversity, artisan skills and science to create beautiful gardens and habitats that benefit humans and insects. Register at nimbusarts.org.

***