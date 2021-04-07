Aunt Helena

What a week for the arts in St. Helena! The Cameo Cinema is open, scores of beautifully decorated barrels are scattered around town, and Nimbus Arts‘ “Hare Raiser” exhibit is on display at Main and Spring. Enjoy this aesthetic bounty while it lasts.
Looking to repurpose your Easter egg wine barrel? St. Helena’s Troop 1 Boy Scouts will cut it into planters from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11, at 899 Dowdell Lane. The suggested donation of $10 sounds perfectly reasonable.
Nimbus Arts is holding a virtual panel discussion on “The Art of Pollinator Gardening” at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The panel will consist of Kate Frey, master garden designer and author; Kim Young, pollinator conservation specialist; and Jess Arnsteen, local organic farmer. They will talk about using visual aesthetics, biodiversity, artisan skills and science to create beautiful gardens and habitats that benefit humans and insects. Register at nimbusarts.org.
In other Nimbus news, a line-up of in-person classes, lectures and camps are being planned for the June-August range. The highlight, purely in my opinion, is Bothe Nature Camp with Carolyn Sanders (June 21-25), but there’s also Farm Fresh Camp (June 14-18), Clay and Play (June 21-25 and July 26-30), Bothe-Napa Valley State Park Teen Experience (June 21-24), Summer Celebration Camp (June 28-July 2), Pollinator Camp (July 5-9), Castles in the Clouds (July 12-16), Master Artist Camp (July 12-16), Flights of Fancy (July 19-23), and Sculpture Camp (Aug. 2-6). Register at nimbusarts.org.
The Napa County Bicycle Coalition and St. Helena Parks and Rec are offering a free bilingual Family Biking Workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Crane Park. Learn about how to check your bike, fit your helmet, and build confidence. Register at forms.gle/U3RwTZFFyy2yXV7f7. For information, contact my old friend Carlotta Sainato at csainato@napabike.org or 258-6317.
Telegraph Alley, that convenient but drab little shortcut opposite Main and Hunt, has been spruced up with six bistro tables. With world-class restaurants and the space-age Exeloo restroom just steps away, what more could one need? Granted, maybe a book — good thing Main Street Bookmine is a few doors down.
Speaking of books, “Klara and the Sun,” the new novel from Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, is hard to beat if you’re looking for a heartfelt, bittersweet story about artificial intelligence, love, sacrifice, and what it means to be a human.