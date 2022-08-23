Aunt Helena

What a weekend! An outré (especially by St. Helena standards) burlesque show at the CIA, a grim but crucial police training exercise at the middle school, a Sulphur Creek cleanup sponsored by the Napa County Resource Conservation District and Sustainable St. Helena, a rummage sale at Grace Episcopal Church, a “Not-So-Silent Cinema” screening/concert at the Performing Arts Center — and I’m sure I missed an event or three. Let no one say that St. Helena is still stuck in the pandemic doldrums …

***

About that creek cleanup: Volunteers cleared sections of the creek near Gott’s and Meily Park, disposing of trash, cans, bottles, and even sheets and blankets. Elaine de Man reports that volunteers even found a discarded duffel bag that proved useful in hauling away the soiled linens. Huzzahs to all who helped!

***

Here’s hoping for a full house (figuratively speaking, since it’s outdoors) when the White Barn hosts the bluegrass/Americana collective Nobody from Nashville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Tickets are $35 and still available through thewhitebarn.com.

***

One last reminder about Blue Zones’ “plant slant” cooking demonstration at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the St. Helena Public Library. You’ll go home with ideas for tastier meals and snacks — and maybe some yummy samples.

***

In other library news, get a free taste of the SF Legion of Honor’s “Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy” exhibit at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The library’s event notice is more eloquent than my own words, so I’ll quote it at length: “Through exquisite craftsmanship, lavish embroidery, and unconventional dressmaking techniques, Guo Pei’s designs fuse the influences of China’s imperial past, European architecture, folklore, and the botanical world. Many of the opulent and intricate designs featured in ‘Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy’ will be displayed in galleries alongside masterpieces of European art, creating dialogues that will highlight the historical and iconographical references made by the designer in her creations.”

***

I’ll close with an urgent appeal to Leonard Cohen fans (we know who we are) to catch “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” a full-length documentary showing at the Cameo from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. The oft-covered song is pure poetry, and as Cohen said, “Poetry is just the evidence of life. If your life is burning well, poetry is just the ash.”