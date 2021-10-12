Aunt Helena

***

Then there’s a Spooky Drive-thru from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the parking lot of the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1777 Main St. Rianda House invites us to “jump in your car and drive-thru, wearing a costume or a funny hat.” (As if I have any hats you wouldn’t consider funny.) RSVP to Elizabeth using the contact information above.

***

Finally, and most intriguing, is a director’s talk with Eleanor Coppola at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Cameo Cinema. Coppola will show clips from her most recent films, “Paris Can Wait” (2016) and “Love is Love is Love” (opening Nov. 12). She will talk about her adventures direction fiction films after making nothing but documentaries for nearly 40 years — including “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse,” the behind-the-scenes doc to end all behind-the-scenes docs, in my opinion. This is sure to be a popular event, so RSVP to Elizabeth by Oct. 29.

***