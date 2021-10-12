Aunt Helena

I’m still here, Dear Readers! It’s been an odd few weeks what with lack of print space and a lingering illness on my part (just a nasty cold, don’t worry), and I’m happy to be back.
***
First up is a special screening of “No Time to Die” at the Cameo Cinema at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, with all proceeds benefiting the Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council. A suggested donation of $50 gets you a ticket to the movie, food bites from Oak Avenue Catering, some Spring Mountain wine, and a chance to help a community that was ravaged by the Glass Fire. Get your tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/5268326.
***
Attention, bargain shoppers and water conservers. You can get a $90 Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor for only $65. Just buy it for the full price, install it, and the City of St. Helena will give you a $25 rebate. Go to flumewater.com/partners/sthelena or call 968-2746.
***
The Rianda House calendar is packed with intriguing events. First there’s a music appreciation class on Beethoven’s “Fidelio” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Pre-register by calling Elizabeth at 963-8555 ext. 103 or emailing elizabeth@riandahouse.org.
***
Then there’s a Spooky Drive-thru from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the parking lot of the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1777 Main St. Rianda House invites us to “jump in your car and drive-thru, wearing a costume or a funny hat.” (As if I have any hats you wouldn’t consider funny.) RSVP to Elizabeth using the contact information above.
***
Finally, and most intriguing, is a director’s talk with Eleanor Coppola at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Cameo Cinema. Coppola will show clips from her most recent films, “Paris Can Wait” (2016) and “Love is Love is Love” (opening Nov. 12). She will talk about her adventures direction fiction films after making nothing but documentaries for nearly 40 years — including “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse,” the behind-the-scenes doc to end all behind-the-scenes docs, in my opinion. This is sure to be a popular event, so RSVP to Elizabeth by Oct. 29.
***
Do you love the library? (Who doesn’t, correct?) The St. Helena Public Library Board of Trustees is trying to fill a vacant position for a term ending June 30, 2022. Applications are due Oct. 26 and may be submitted through cityofsthelena.org or in person at the temporary City Hall on 1572 Railroad Ave. — please call 968-2742 for an appointment.
***
In other library news, Woodhouse Chocolate is offering a special Chocolate Cat in honor of Elsie the Library Cat, with a portion of the proceeds going to the library’s Friends & Foundation. Feel free to indulge, but don’t even think about trying to take a bite out of the real Elsie, even in jest. She doesn’t suffer fools gladly, especially those who disrupt her naps.