Aunt Helena

Happy Thanksgiving, Dear Readers! May your holiday be full of family, food and fun. Please excuse my brevity this week. In lieu of turkey I’m experimenting with Cornish game hens (which I was surprised to learn can be male or female, despite the name), and I have chicken on the brain.

What better way to enjoy the new Julia Child documentary than alongside Cindy Pawlcyn? The local chef extraordinaire will be the special guest at the Cameo Cinema’s screening of “Julia” at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Cindy will share her own “Julia Stories” after the movie. Tickets at cameocinema.com.

The St. Helena Chamber Singers’ concerts originally scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15 have been postponed to a weekend to be determined in late April. I’m told the decision arose due to coronavirus transmission rates and logistical challenges with verifying the vaccination status (and therefore the safety) of the orchestra and soloists. More details to come as the April shows approach.

The St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church is hosting a live Nativity from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at 1777 Main St. See live animals, listen to Christmas music, enjoy some hot cocoa, and witness a reenactment of the tender scene at a little Bethlehem manger. The event is free to all.

Attentive Star readers might remember a 2019 article about Aaron Trotter’s hand-drawn playing cards celebrating Napa Valley landmarks like Chateau Montelena and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. Aaron is back with a new deck containing 52 illustrations of scenes from the California Coast and environs (including the Napa Valley). The $20 deck (plus $5 shipping) is a great gift idea for the card player in your life. Go to illustratedplayingcards.com.

Congratulations to Charles Krug Winery for winning the Great Wine Capitals Network’s Best of Wine Tourism award. “At Charles Krug, we are always working to integrate new cultural events that serve the Napa Valley,” says co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. “This recognition from the Great Wine Capitals network is an important reminder of the positive impact our team's work has on both our community and the wine tourism industry." My congratulations.

The Napa Valley Wine Train has added two new Murder Mystery Tours: “Most Wonderful Crime” on Dec. 16 and “Murder Mystery Masquerade” on Dec. 30. Go to winetrain.com/events/murder-mystery or call 800-427-4124 for more information.