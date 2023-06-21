Aunt Helena

Ah, that sleepy post-graduation week when everybody is on vacation and my neighborhood feels even emptier than usual. Editor Jesse Duarte tells me this is always a quiet week for news, but he expects things to heat up again next week.

***

First, some sad news from Tiffany & Kids, which is closing on Aug. 13. The 50% discount is nice, but it will be a shame to lose such an unpretentious local-serving business. I wish proprietor Tiffany Montelli the best in her future endeavors.

***

I was also sad to see the windows of Chokolatte papered over. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this is only a temporary closure while owner Jose Gomez strikes a deal with a new proprietor. What’s a town without an ice cream shop?

***

I have two academic stars to share with you. First is Jon Cassin of St. Helena, who graduated this spring from Marquette University in Milwaukee with a degree in economics. And then there’s Rachel Kelly, who graduated in May from the University of Dallas with an English degree. Huzzahs to them both!

***

Children’s author Michelle Wagner will present a free storytime event at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 30. She and her son, Mickey, will read “Mickey on the Move Farming.” Best of all, they’re bringing their chickens. What child wouldn’t want to meet a real chicken?

***

Max Harper of Nimbus Arts is offering a teen drawing class at 4 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the St. Helena Public Library. The class is for kids entering sixth through 12th grade, and the focus will be on cartoons and anime – although teens should feel free to pursue another topic if they choose. Admission is free, but as of Tuesday there were only two slots available, so waste no time in registering at SHPL.org.

***

Ages 3 and up are welcome to a make-your-own-teddy-bear party at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at the library. Enjoy a special storytime and then build and choose and stuff your new bear. Supplies are limited, so first come, first served.

***

Buckle up for “Adventures in Genealogy” presented by Kelly Wheaton at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Rianda House. Learn tips on researching your family history from Kelly, a founding member of the Napa Valley Genealogical Society who runs the genealogy blog Wheatonwood.com. RSVP to 707-963-8555, ext. 101.

***

Rianda House is also offering a hike of Bothe-Napa Valley State Park’s Redwood Trail at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28. RSVP to 707-963-8555 ext. 104.

***

Mark your calendars for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, when Alvon Johnson and his band will perform live at the Cameo Cinema. Highly recommended to blues and jazz fans. Tickets ($40) available at cameocinema.com.

***

I awoke late Sunday night to the eerie howling of a coyote not far from my house. It sounded like a child crying. Coexisting with wild critters is one of the perks of living in a rural area, but it can be unnerving sometimes. How far was it from my open window? Do I really want to know? I can’t say I got much sleep after that.