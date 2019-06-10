My friends and neighbors have been buzzing about the future of the library and the Adams Street property. If you share their interest, pay special attention to my first item.
***
St. Helena is extensively reviewing its civic assets, including the library and City Hall. The next step in that process is a public workshop June 20-21 at the Richie Block, 1335 Main St. You can drop in anytime from 9:30 to 7 on Thursday or 11:30 to 4:30 on Friday. There will also be some professional presentations: Drew Norton on “Sustainable Land Planning” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Penny Hummel on “Library Trends” at 5 p.m. Thursday, an evening reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, Darin Barr on “Trends in Park & Rec Facilities” at 12:30 p.m. Friday, and Noll & Tam Architects/WRT Town Planners on “Re-Imagining St. Helena’s Civic Spaces” at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
***
Is the hard drive gizmo on your cable/satellite box full of documentaries from Frontline and Nova? Are you a faithful fan of Errol Morris and Alex Gibney? Do you want to learn to tell stories with your film camera? If so, you’d be a great candidate for the Friends of the Cameo and Pacific Union College’s Documentary Film Camp for ages 13-18 on June 24-28 at PUC’s Fisher Hall in Angwin. The cost is $200, but scholarships are available. The film pros at PUC will combine in-class instruction with hands-on experience as they teach the main concepts and techniques of documentary filmmaking. Teams will produce a short documentary film that will be screened at the Cameo at noon Sunday, July 7, with an encore showing at the 2019 Napa Valley Film Festival. To register, go to familyfilmfestivalnv.com/film-camp-registration.
***
Families should consider heading to the St. Helena Public Library for Don O’Brien’s “Extreme Science Magic” show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20. The library promises a show “full of experiments, demonstrations, and fun audience participation to wow the whole family.” Best of all, as is the case with all of the library’s community events, it’s free.
***
The city wants people to serve on a few key committees, with two-year terms beginning July 1. There are two seats available on the Parks and Recreation Commission, three seats available on the Library Board of Trustees, and two regular seats and one alternate seat available on the Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee. You can pick up an application at City Hall or find one at cityofsthelena.org under “Forms and Permits.” If you have questions, I’m sure City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos would be happy to help. Call her at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.
***
Rianda House’s History of Napa Valley series continues with a lecture and tour of the Bale Grist Mill at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19. As local history buffs will tell you, the mill was built in 1846 by Dr. Edward Turner Bale, a colorful character to be sure. After he died three years later, it was maintained by his even more remarkable wife Maria Ygnacia Soberanes, the niece of General Mariano Vallejo. There’s a good chance that if you’re reading this, you live on land that General Vallejo granted to Dr. Bale as his niece’s dowry. The mill is thus inextricably linked to the history of our valley. And in case you’re wondering, the forecast calls for a high of 91 on the day of the tour, so take some drinking water. RSVP to 963-8555.
***
Speaking of the heat, the Cameo Cinema probably has the best air conditioning in town, and next week it happens to be showing two films I’ve been looking forward to: “All Is True” about the life of William Shakespeare and “Echo in the Canyon” about the Laurel Canyon folk/rock scene of the 1960s. What a stylish way to escape the heat.