Aunt Helena

Let’s start this super-sized column by cracking the books, Dear Readers. No, not musty old textbooks. I’m talking about tales of piracy, treasure, adventure and horror by a celebrated 19th-century author with a famous local connection …

From RLS Middle School to the RLS Museum, it’s hard to miss the mark Robert Louis Stevenson left on the Upper Napa Valley. You probably know that he and his wife, Fanny, spent their unusual honeymoon on Mount St. Helena, but you probably haven’t seen the actual cabin. Now you can, with local guide Ken Stanton leading a hike at RLS State Park at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22. Visit the cabin where the original “Silverado Squatters” did their squatting, and see Mount St. Helena through the eyes of a literary genius with a love of nature and a flair for the dramatic. Register at stevensonmuseum.org.

Not up for a hike? Attend Stevenson Poetry Night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Stevenson Museum next to the library. Hear some of RLS’s own works, enjoy a reading by Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon, and read your own favorite poems — or even an original piece. Admission is free, but those who wish to read are encouraged to sign up online at stevensonmuseum.org.

The St. Helena Historical Society will host an open house at its Heritage Center at the former St. Helena Catholic School on May 1. Get a peek at the new fire exhibit, as fireman Art Carr and Fire Chief John Sorensen share stories and the tools of their trade. More details to come.

Candidates for supervisor and sheriff will speak at a candidate forum sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners and the Napa Valley Grapegrowers at 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The forum will be moderated by KVON host/producer Barry Martin. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Ralph R. Trecartin will be inaugurated as the 24th president of Pacific Union College at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the PUC Church in Angwin. Local music buffs will be delighted to learn that acclaimed soprano Marnie Breckenridge, a member of PUC’s Class of 1993, will provide special music.

Downtown businesses are offering their next Sidewalk Sale May 6-8. Find deals on spring attire and home décor, and grab a free sip of wine at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Center from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

How many District 3 supervisor candidates have knocked on your door? I’ve had two out of six so far. You can get to know Anna Chouteau, Anne Cottrell, John Dunbar, Matthew Hooper, Cio Perez and Rafael Rios at a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Napa County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, via Zoom. Check the events calendar at lwvnapa.com for a link.

Of course, that’s far from the only race appearing on this packed June ballot. The league is also hosting a candidate forum for sheriff candidates Jon Crawford and Oscar Ortiz at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Link available at the aforementioned website.

You can also help oil the gears of democracy by working at one of the county’s nine vote centers May 16 through June 7 and/or Oct. 17 through Nov. 8. Hourly pay starts at $17.31. Apply at countyofnapa.org/715/Napa-County-Careers, and tell Registrar of Voters John Tuteur that Aunt Helena sent you. (Not that he’ll particularly care — I just like saying that!)

I’m pleased to bring you an academic star, and no ordinary one. St. Helena High School alum Kate Johnson, soon to graduate from Columbia University, has been awarded a coveted Fulbright Scholarship to spent nine months in Bologna, Italy. Kate, who’s been fascinated with bees ever since she worked with beekeeper Rob Keller at the St. Helena Montessori School, will be studying viruses and bacteria in bee products like honey, beeswax and propolis. Huzzahs to a budding scientist with a bright future.

Mark your calendars for St. Helena Earth Day from 9 a.m. to noon on April 23 at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. Bring your e-waste, pharmaceuticals, and papers that need to be shredded. And while you’re there, make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center.

Don’t forget the Napa Open Space District’s annual celebration on April 20 at Skyline Park. Toast the district’s 15th anniversary with wine and light refreshments. Free tickets are available at Eventbrite.

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market doesn’t open until May, but with a donation of $250 you can get a snazzy tote bag stuffed with merchandise from this year’s vendors. This is a great gift idea for a special someone who loves the market. Details at sthelenafarmersmkt.org.