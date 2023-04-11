Aunt Helena

This is where I usually try to draw out some sort of theme running through my column, but this one’s a bit of a hodgepodge, so I think I’ll leave that task to you, Dear Readers.

***

As you might have read in last week’s Star, the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum and the St. Helena Public Library are teaming up for Stevenson Open Mic Poetry Night at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the library. You’re welcome to come as a spectator, but if you want to reserve a slot to read your own work (or just a poem you love), go to stevensonmuseum.org/events/programs.

***

The Cameo Cinema is offering a free screening of the romantic comedy “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30. There will also be a Q&A with cast member Jacqueline Correa.

***

Cameo fans should also mark their calendars for the next CinemaBites event, a showing a “Kitchen Brigade” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 8. Tickets are $35 and include culinary treats from chef Sarah Heller. CinemaBites events benefit the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

***

“Broadway Comes to Rianda House” (well, technically to the Magnolia Room around the corner) at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, with a performance by Christina Maxwell. Expect Broadway hits, chestnuts from the Great American Songbook, in the confines of one of St. Helena’s coziest venues. The Magnolia Room is at the corner of Oak and Pine. RSVP to 707-963-8555 ext. 101.

***

Regardless of your religious beliefs, the Grace Episcopal Church labyrinth is worth a visit. Rianda House is sponsoring “Walk the Labyrinth” at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the church, 1314 Spring St. Ruthanne Svendsen will talk about how labyrinths have been helping humans focus their minds and calm their anxieties since ancient times. Register at 707-963-8555, ext. 101.

***

Farewell to Rich and Jolayn Stein of Encounter Church, who leaving to pursue a new venture. Sean and Jannine Williams are taking over as lead pastors. I wish them all the best.

***

The following event is in Napa, but it should be of interest Upvalley. The League of Women Voters of Napa County and Napa Climate NOW! are hosting “Taking Action on Local Climate Priorities” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. Learn how local students and activist groups are reducing the county’s environmental footprint with four grassroots project — including the elimination of gas-powered leaf blowers.

***

One last reminder about the UpValley Women’s Club’s bingo night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the American Legion Hall. Get your tickets on Eventbrite.com.

***

I'll close with an apology for misspelling Joe Pesch's name in last week's item about the Sunday Salon of Poetry and Music at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the United Methodist Church. I humbly beg his pardon.