Aunt Helena

Clayton and Sean Burton, students at St. Helena High School, lost their family home. Like so many other victims, they didn’t have renter’s insurance, so they need help putting down a deposit on a new rental. Their mother is the family bread-winner.

Max Parriott, son of Michelle and Jerry, lost his home in Deer Park. He evacuated with a few items and his German shepherd, Sasha, but he lost everything else. He didn’t have renter’s insurance, and his work hours had been reduced due to the pandemic. He could use some cash.

If you're looking for a more general way to help Glass Fire victims, drop by That Pizza Place. Owner Kathryn Kenney says that if you buy a gift certificate for a family in need, she'll add an additional pizza. Donations will be collected until Oct. 31.

