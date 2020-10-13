Aunt Helena

Last week I asked you for tips on how to help victims of the Glass Fire, and you didn’t let me down. Here are more people who need our help. The online version of my column has links to their GoFundMe pages.
***
Tony Prince (Tra Vigne, Bouchon) fled the fire with only some clothes and a few sentimental items. The rest of his worldly possessions are gone, as is the cabin where he lived for 27 years. To make things worse, he’s been furloughed from his job since March.
***
Clay Dewyer, uncle of St. Helena High School activist Larkin Dewyer, and his family lost their home and most of their belongings in Deer Park. They escaped with three pairs of clothes and their yellow lab.
***
Erik Griffin, boys basketball coach at RLS Middle School and an employee at Heitz Cellars, lost his home and all of his belongings. He and his kids, Layne and Ava, could use some money to get back on their feet.
***
Clayton and Sean Burton, students at St. Helena High School, lost their family home. Like so many other victims, they didn’t have renter’s insurance, so they need help putting down a deposit on a new rental. Their mother is the family bread-winner.
***
Max Parriott, son of Michelle and Jerry, lost his home in Deer Park. He evacuated with a few items and his German shepherd, Sasha, but he lost everything else. He didn’t have renter’s insurance, and his work hours had been reduced due to the pandemic. He could use some cash.
***
If you're looking for a more general way to help Glass Fire victims, drop by That Pizza Place. Owner Kathryn Kenney says that if you buy a gift certificate for a family in need, she'll add an additional pizza. Donations will be collected until Oct. 31.
***
Heather McCollister sends word of her store at Moskowite Corner that opened over five weeks ago. All items are donated and available for free to those whose homes were destroyed or damaged, or who are temporarily displaced. She says the store has helped well over 80 individuals and families so far. It's at 6008 Steele Canyon Road, in the church at the corner of Highway 128 and Steele Canyon Road. It's open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
***
Let’s move on to some good news. I thought I knew everything the St. Helena Public Library had to offer, but I must admit I was surprised to learn that it offers free printing and document scanning. Call 963-5244 or use the chat feature at SHPL.org. And although the library is still closed to the public, you’re perfectly welcome to plop down outside the building and use the free Wi-Fi.
***
The Cameo Cinema drive-in is done for the year, but the theater itself is open with limited capacity. If your plans to see the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary “RBG” were disrupted by the Glass Fire, you’ll be relieved to know that the screenings have been rescheduled for Oct. 27-29. And what’s this on Oct. 30? Francis Ford Coppola’s classic “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”? Well chosen, Cathy Buck!
***
If Gary Oldman’s coiffure and fabulous costumes aren’t enough to get you into the Halloween spirit (and if Keanu Reeves’ British accent doesn’t give you a good chuckle), I don't know how to help you. I suppose you could double your horror with a livestream of “Night of the Living Dead: The Rising,” a co-production of Napa Valley College Theater Arts and The Streaming Theatre, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Admission is pay-what-you-can. Go to PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.
***
Please get your flu shots, Dear Readers. The protection is more important than ever this year. Don’t miss the free drive-through flu clinic at 3-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Avenue. It almost goes without saying at this point, but wear your mask. Call 253-4270 for information.
***
According to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, that sturdy metal drop box is back in front of the library, just waiting for you to deposit your ballot. Please take advantage of it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!