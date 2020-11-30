Aunt Helena

Do you have a cherished memory of the late David Kernberger , retired teacher, local history buff, volunteer, home winemaker and all-around renaissance man? What did you appreciate most about him? Submit a brief video that will become part of a video montage paying tribute to David. A virtual celebration of life is planned for Friday, Dec. 11. Details at tribute.co/david-kernberger .

It’s been a while since school board elections captured the public’s rapt attention, but I wanted to pass my congratulations to Forrest Minter , who will take over Trustee Jeff Conwell’s old seat. Jeff didn’t run for re-election, so Forrest will take over his seat unopposed. Forrest will take the oath of office on Dec. 17. Hats off to Jeff for his 10 years of community service. Thanks also to Trustee Jeannie Kerr , who’s starting her fourth term.

Here’s an intriguing stat: According to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, 93.5% of Napa County’s eligible citizens are registered to vote. That’s an impressive number, but it means the county still has 5,884 eligible citizens who haven’t registered to vote. I hesitate to give my readers homework, but I encourage you to do an extremely informal survey of your friends. Conversational context permitting, casually throw out the question, “By the way, are you registered to vote?” If they say no, encourage them to register online so that they can be part of the next election. Don’t do it in a negative, scolding way. Take your cue from Tom Sawyer and his fence-painting, and try to make it sound like they could be part of something great — which happens to be the truth.