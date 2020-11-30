Aunt Helena

You love books, authors and parties. You’re comfortable with social media. You have experience in fundraising. If you meet that description, I have just the job for you. And if not, keep reading anyway — today’s column is brimming with virtual holiday cheer.
The Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, is looking for an executive director with fundraising, social media and event planning experience to replace Maria Criscione Stel, who will step down once the new person has taken the reins. If you’re interested, contact Maria at friends@shpl.org.
Remember early 2020 when N95 masks and hand sanitizer (along with toilet paper, for some mystifying reason) briefly became the coin of the realm? Now they’re giving the stuff away, and I mean that literally. The UpValley Family Centers is handing out free personal protective equipment, including face coverings, N95 masks and hand sanitizer, in a drive-thru event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Helena High School. (And just to be clear, toilet paper isn’t listed on the flyer, so I’m afraid you’re on your own in that department.)
As an admirer of women in business, I’ve always had a soft spot for Spottswoode, so I was pleased to learn that sisters Beth Novak Milliken and Lindy Novak will be featured on a special holiday edition of CellarPassTV at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9. Beth and Lindy will talk about their favorite holiday traditions, recipes and their fabulous St. Helena-made wines. Get your free virtual tickets at cellarpass.com.
Also getting into the virtual holiday spirit is Rianda House. The center’s latest event calendar includes “Be in the Moment: A Holiday Meditation” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15; “Music Appreciation: Christmas Operas” at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Dec. 9; and “Let’s Celebrate 2021!” from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. But I especially want to draw your attention to “From Our House to Your Home,” a virtual community gathering at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Rianda organizers would love to see you, answer your questions, and share their plans for the coming year. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 102 or info@riandahouse.org by Dec. 9.
Not to be outdone, the St. Helena Public Library will hold a special virtual program on Christmas traditions, featuring live music, at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Author and photographer Kevin Woyce will use original photos, vintage images and seasonal music to explore our favorite Christmas traditions, from songs like “White Christmas” to stories like “The Christmas Carol” to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. He will also explain how historical figures like Saint Nicholas (yes, he was a real person), Martin Luther, Queen Victoria, Charles Dickens and Thomas Nast influenced how we celebrate Christmas. Register at SHPL.org or call 963-5244.
Do you have a cherished memory of the late David Kernberger, retired teacher, local history buff, volunteer, home winemaker and all-around renaissance man? What did you appreciate most about him? Submit a brief video that will become part of a video montage paying tribute to David. A virtual celebration of life is planned for Friday, Dec. 11. Details at tribute.co/david-kernberger.
It’s been a while since school board elections captured the public’s rapt attention, but I wanted to pass my congratulations to Forrest Minter, who will take over Trustee Jeff Conwell’s old seat. Jeff didn’t run for re-election, so Forrest will take over his seat unopposed. Forrest will take the oath of office on Dec. 17. Hats off to Jeff for his 10 years of community service. Thanks also to Trustee Jeannie Kerr, who’s starting her fourth term.
Here’s an intriguing stat: According to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, 93.5% of Napa County’s eligible citizens are registered to vote. That’s an impressive number, but it means the county still has 5,884 eligible citizens who haven’t registered to vote. I hesitate to give my readers homework, but I encourage you to do an extremely informal survey of your friends. Conversational context permitting, casually throw out the question, “By the way, are you registered to vote?” If they say no, encourage them to register online so that they can be part of the next election. Don’t do it in a negative, scolding way. Take your cue from Tom Sawyer and his fence-painting, and try to make it sound like they could be part of something great — which happens to be the truth.
