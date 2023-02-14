Aunt Helena

It was the week before Valentine’s Day, and my heart skipped a beat when I noticed that Mary Novak’s tree at the corner of Madrona and Hudson hadn’t been festooned with its traditional paper hearts and messages of love. Was a tradition that’s warmed the hearts of so many pedestrians and drivers over? Was it the end of an era for St. Helena? Nope, it was bursting with decorations the very next day. Oh sweet little tree (and the kind folks who decorate you), you are my valentine this year.

***

I wish good health to the staff of the St. Helena Public Library, who were so affected by COVID-19 infection and exposure that the library had to close for the past week. It was scheduled to reopen on Wednesday after my column went to press. The next time I drop by, I’ll be sure to mention how much I appreciate the hard-working, courteous staff. I’ll never forget how many services they offered to keep us sane during the early days of the pandemic, and how eager they were to get patrons back into the library as soon as it was safely possible.

***

Thanks to Police Chief Chris Hartley for supporting local business with his recent purchase of a vehicle from Sager Ford (formerly Zumwalt Ford). I received a photo of the grinning lawman shaking hands with dealer Cal Sager. I’m told this is the second vehicle the chief has purchased from the dealership, which is the only one left in St. Helena.

***

The Cameo Cinema’s CinemaBites series continues at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, with back-to-back culinary documentaries: “The Best Chef in the World” and “Biggest Little Farm: The Return.” The first is about French Laundry founder Sally Schmitt, and the second builds on a previous film about John and Molly Chester leaving Los Angeles to grow food in harmony with nature on a formerly barren farm in Ventura County. St. Helena Farmers’ Market vendors will provide tasty treats. Tickets are $35 at cameocinema.com.

***

The Mike Greensill Trio continues its fruitful collaboration with vocalist Kellie Fuller with “Close to You: The Songs of Burt Bacharach” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Blue Note Napa. Prepare to be enthralled by Kellie’s vocals, Mike’s incomparable piano playing, and Mr. Bacharach’s extraordinarily diverse songcraft. Advance tickets ($20-$30) are strongly recommended and are available at bluenotenapa.com.

***

For a different sort of musical entertainment, consider the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School’s annual Ol’ School Dance Party, this year featuring the San Francisco-based rock band The Stone Foxes, on Saturday, March 11, at the Native Sons Hall. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 8. Food and beverages are included with $65 tickets available at sthelenacoop.org. Huzzahs to sponsors Ad Hoc, Charbay, Clif Family, Villa Corona, Oak Avenue Catering, and Co-op family wines.

***

You’ll read the details elsewhere in the Star, but I can’t remember the last time I was as excited about a St. Helena Drama musical as I am about Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” running March 10-19. Maybe it’s the prospect of one of the finest school theater companies out there taking on such timeless material. Maybe it’s the thought of Craig Bond conducting a live orchestra. Maybe it’s the knowledge that director Patti Coyle has yet to produce a dud during her tenure at St. Helena High School. I expect tickets to sell quickly, so snap some at sthelenadrama.com while you can.