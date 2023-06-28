Aunt Helena

Forget the rockets’ red glare, Dear Readers — St. Helena’s Fourth of July fireworks show promises yellow, purple, blue, green glares and sparks and starbursts of patriotic pyrotechnics. The show starts around sundown — around 9:15 p.m. — and you should be able to see it from anywhere in the vicinity of Crane Park.

***

Yet that’s only a fraction of the fun next Tuesday. The Red, White and Blue Bike Parade starts at 3 p.m. at Meily Park and ends at Lyman Park, where the Saint Helena Community Band will perform at 5 p.m. Then at 6, head to Crane Park for a Fourth of July Festival featuring food, music, and fun activities for the whole family.

***

The next day, July 5, marks the return of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert Series with Pop Fiction performing at 6 p.m. at Lyman Park. There will be concerts every Wednesday in July, so pack those picnic baskets.

***

School might be out, but the academic stars are still shining as radiantly as ever. Take, for instance, Elizabeth Dunnington of St. Helena, who earned a spot on the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama. That means she racked up a GPA of 3.5 or better. Huzzahs to Elizabeth!

***

You can explore the St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at 1255 Oak Ave. (the former Catholic school). And if that doesn’t satisfy your historical cravings, you can enjoy a special docent-led tour from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. Watch a short video of the historical society’s progress, take a tour, and then feel free to browse the collection at your leisure. Please RSVP to 707-963-8555 ext. 101.

***

The St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist and Methodist churches are hosting free produce giveaways on the first and third Thursdays of the month. Drop by the Adventist church at Main and Elmhurst between 4 and 6 p.m. and pick up some food. They only ask for a name, ZIP code, and how many people are in your family. The next giveaway will be on July 6.

***

In light of the recent discussions about water rates, you might be interested in a group called Water Advocates St. Helena, which is pushing for a citizen-led water/wastewater commission. Learn more about the group during a presentation at Rianda House at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13. RSVP to 707-963-8555 ext. 101. Their website, wateradvocatessh.org, is full of information about the city’s water and wastewater systems and broader topics like groundwater, atmospheric rivers and water-wise gardening. The site is worth a look, and you can also sign up for their mailing list.