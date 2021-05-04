Aunt Helena

Let me begin with the happiest of birthday wishes to Raymond Monroy, who turns an astounding 109 on Tuesday, May 11. You are one of St. Helena’s living treasures, sir. Have a splendid day.
Mark your calendars, because this one’s important. The City of St. Helena is holding a virtual town hall meeting on emergency preparedness at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, via Zoom. Let’s talk about how to prepare St. Helena for the next natural disaster that strikes. A Zoom link will be provided as the date approaches, so stay tuned.
State Sen. Bill Dodd will participate in a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. Learn about pandemic recovery, legislation, and the 2021 budget. The panel will include Dee Dee Myers, senior economic advisor to Gov. Gavin Newson, and legislative analyst Gabriel Petek. The meeting will be broadcast live on KSVY Sonoma Radio/TV and streamed on Facebook, Youtube, etc. Call in questions to 933-9133.
Local history buff Shannon Kuleto reminds us that Tuesday was the nine-year anniversary of the memorable “Golden Shovel” celebration honoring the living legacy of the elm tunnel. On that day, Rep. Mike Thompson, Mayor Del Britton, Planning Commission Chair Alan Galbraith and City Manager Gary Broad celebrated the planting of nearly 50 new elms. They were joined by a special guest: Betty Hardison, great-great-granddaughter of former William Cole, who planted the original tunnel in 1885. Long live the elm tunnel!
Do you have an old Windows-based laptop lying around? Why not donate it to the St. Helena Public Library and give it a second life? The library is teaming up with HP to help the environment by refurbishing old laptops and donating them for use by the local community. Make sure the laptop can still turn on, and don’t forget the cord!
You might have seen the Napa Valley Wine Train making some dry runs through St. Helena in anticipation of resuming tours after a year out of operation. The train is booking reservations starting May 24, so let’s give passengers a warm welcome. Regardless of how you feel about the train, it’s nice to see life returning to something resembling normal.
A friend raved about the documentary “My Octopus Teacher,” which is playing at the Cameo May 11-13. I haven’t seen it, but I’m told it’s an eye-opening introduction to the unutterably strange and beautiful world of cephalopods. Check it out, nature lovers.
Happy Mother’s Day, Dear Readers. Even if your mom isn’t around, make a point of giving your best wishes to another mother in your life, be she a neighbor, a relative or a friend.