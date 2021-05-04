Aunt Helena

***

Do you have an old Windows-based laptop lying around? Why not donate it to the St. Helena Public Library and give it a second life? The library is teaming up with HP to help the environment by refurbishing old laptops and donating them for use by the local community. Make sure the laptop can still turn on, and don’t forget the cord!

You might have seen the Napa Valley Wine Train making some dry runs through St. Helena in anticipation of resuming tours after a year out of operation. The train is booking reservations starting May 24, so let’s give passengers a warm welcome. Regardless of how you feel about the train, it’s nice to see life returning to something resembling normal.

A friend raved about the documentary “My Octopus Teacher,” which is playing at the Cameo May 11-13. I haven’t seen it, but I’m told it’s an eye-opening introduction to the unutterably strange and beautiful world of cephalopods. Check it out, nature lovers.

Happy Mother’s Day, Dear Readers. Even if your mom isn’t around, make a point of giving your best wishes to another mother in your life, be she a neighbor, a relative or a friend.