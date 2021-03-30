Aunt Helena

All right, who hasn’t been doing their rain dance? Dear Readers, it’s time to gyrate like your water supply depends on it — because it does. And, on a sober note, please conserve water and keep those showers short and to the point. Rough times could be ahead.
Huzzahs to the David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund, a Field of Interest Fund of the Napa Valley Community Foundation, which donated $25,000 to We Care Animal Rescue for general support of one of St. Helena’s most special nonprofits. “Our entire organization is thrilled that our unique shelter has been recognized by the community and by the Gotelli Family Fund,” says Executive Director Christina J. Slager. “This generous grant will allow us to continue providing lifesaving and life-long care for local animals in need.”
Bidding is still open on the online auction that accompanied Saturday’s St. Helena Fire Department drive-thru lobster feed. A large-format wine lot was already sold for $5,000, but a 135-bottle cellar starter was still up for grabs the last time I checked. Also available: a lobster feed for 20 guests organized by Menegon Catering, a pizza party for 20 donated by Tony Leonardini and the SHFD, and a magnum of Station 17 Red bottled by William Cole Vineyards. Go to https://shvfd2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse and click “Get Started.” Bidding closes Monday, April 5.
Part 2 of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Conversations in Leadership will take place virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8. It will feature Nathan Davis of Harvest Inn, Linsey Gallagher of Visit Napa Valley, Cynthia Ariosta of Pizzeria Tra Vigne, and Bobby Peña of Pacific Union College discussing “Leadership & Marketing in Napa Valley.” Register for free at https://forms.gle/RUjTzuhMqbuitPR46.
I’m seeing some barrels here and there, but I’m eagerly anticipating the official beginning of Barrels of Fun on Friday, April 2. My favorite so far is the St. Helena Police Officers Association’s barrel in front of the St. Helena Police Department. Take a photo of your favorite barrel (not your own please, although I’m sure yours is fabulous) and email it to jduarte@sthelenastar.com so it can be featured in a future edition of the Star. A warm thanks to Craig and Kathryn Hall, Menegon Catering, Lisa Pelosi, the Odd Fellows, St. Helena Parks and Rec, and everyone else who’s lent a hand.
Speaking of the police, last week’s felony arrest involving drugs and a nasty-looking, spectacularly illegal assault rifle reminds me of the risks our St. Helena police officers take every day, even during routine traffic stops. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and the next time you see one of them, tip your cap.