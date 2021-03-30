Aunt Helena

Part 2 of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Conversations in Leadership will take place virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8. It will feature Nathan Davis of Harvest Inn, Linsey Gallagher of Visit Napa Valley, Cynthia Ariosta of Pizzeria Tra Vigne, and Bobby Peña of Pacific Union College discussing “Leadership & Marketing in Napa Valley.” Register for free at https://forms.gle/RUjTzuhMqbuitPR46 .

I’m seeing some barrels here and there, but I’m eagerly anticipating the official beginning of Barrels of Fun on Friday, April 2. My favorite so far is the St. Helena Police Officers Association’s barrel in front of the St. Helena Police Department. Take a photo of your favorite barrel (not your own please, although I’m sure yours is fabulous) and email it to jduarte@sthelenastar.com so it can be featured in a future edition of the Star. A warm thanks to Craig and Kathryn Hall, Menegon Catering, Lisa Pelosi, the Odd Fellows, St. Helena Parks and Rec, and everyone else who’s lent a hand.