Aunt Helena

It’s been too long since I celebrated the achievements of Charlotte Ruth Smith. I’m happy to report she graduated June 13 from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree, majoring in Agricultural Business and minoring in Accounting. She graduated with cum laude honors, but don’t think she was cloistered in the library the whole time — she spent a semester of her junior year in magnificent Florence. Now she’s going to work for Deloitte Touche in San Francisco. Congratulations, Charlotte, and best of luck with your career.

In other academic news, Jerry Schweiger earned Faculty Honors with a 4.0 GPA for the spring semester at Georgia Tech. I hope the 2018 St. Helena High School graduate is still playing the trumpet too — I recall he’s quite talented.

Welcome to the force, Officer Louis Montelli. He joined the St. Helena Police Department shortly after graduating from the Napa Valley Police Academy, where he was sponsored by the city. He served as an MP in the Army after graduating from St. Helena High School in 2005. He worked in construction until he was able to follow his dream of becoming a police officer. Give him your best when you see him around town.