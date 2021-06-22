Aunt Helena

On Saturday, Main Street felt more normal than it’s felt in ages. The diners outside Model Bakery, the Saint, Market and Gillwoods made it feel like an old-fashioned St. Helena summer day circa 2019, before anyone had heard of a certain nasty little virus. A few people were wearing masks, but most were barefaced and smiling — a sign, I presume, that they were vaccinated. What a delight!
***
On a not-so-delightful but nevertheless important topic, PG&E is hosting a wildfire safety webinar for Napa County residents at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24. It’s part of the utility’s efforts to improve Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events during wildfire season. Participants will have a chance to ask questions and share their experiences. Go to pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
***
Did you catch the June 16 Giants-Diamondbacks game? It was a wild one (13-7 Giants), but the highlight for St. Helena fans came early when the “Bond Girls” sang the national anthem. Angie Bond, Melissa Bond and Carly Bond Meyer were representing the St. Helena Choral Society, and they sounded terrific.
***
It’s been too long since I celebrated the achievements of Charlotte Ruth Smith. I’m happy to report she graduated June 13 from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree, majoring in Agricultural Business and minoring in Accounting. She graduated with cum laude honors, but don’t think she was cloistered in the library the whole time — she spent a semester of her junior year in magnificent Florence. Now she’s going to work for Deloitte Touche in San Francisco. Congratulations, Charlotte, and best of luck with your career.
***
In other academic news, Jerry Schweiger earned Faculty Honors with a 4.0 GPA for the spring semester at Georgia Tech. I hope the 2018 St. Helena High School graduate is still playing the trumpet too — I recall he’s quite talented.
***
Welcome to the force, Officer Louis Montelli. He joined the St. Helena Police Department shortly after graduating from the Napa Valley Police Academy, where he was sponsored by the city. He served as an MP in the Army after graduating from St. Helena High School in 2005. He worked in construction until he was able to follow his dream of becoming a police officer. Give him your best when you see him around town.
***
Get your free “GOLD is the new GREEN” lawn sign at City Hall and spread the word about water conservation. Visit cityofsthelena.org for water-saving tips.
***
Marianne Brooks retired on June 1, but Farmers Insurance is alive and well in St. Helena, with TJ and Tracy O’Rourke running the business out of the same office at 1200 Main St. Suite B (in the Galleron Building, next to the St. Helena Star). You can call them at 963-2690.
***
Menegon Catering is organizing a pop-up to-go lobster fest from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 1412 Second St. in Napa. Place your orders at menegoncatering.com, and tell your Napa friends.
***
Heard outside Olivier Napa Valley: “Look, it’s that famous olive oil! Oliver! I’ve seen it in the store. Let’s take a picture.” I chuckled and thought, “Please, sir, I want some more.” Welcome back, tourists. Enjoy your visit.