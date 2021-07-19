Aunt Helena

I witnessed a scary sight last week at the corner of Hunt and Railroad. A young woman was crossing Railroad in the crosswalk, engrossed in her cell phone, when a small SUV approached the stop sign, stopped, and started to turn left. As the driver peered down Hunt to look for cross-traffic, the vehicle inched forward until it nearly hit the woman in the crosswalk. The bumper was inches away from her legs when the driver saw her and lurched to a stop. The driver rolled down the passenger’s-side window and said something — I can only assume it was an apology — but the woman kept walking, oblivious. She never once took her eyes off her phone. As far as I know she never realized she was a fraction of a second away from a broken leg, if not two. Drivers, please keep an eye out for pedestrians. Pedestrians, please keep an eye out for drivers. We’ve suffered quite enough tragedy in the last year.