Aunt Helena

Have these wild weather swings got you feeling down? Never fear, the St. Helena Farmers’ Market is here! The market returns to Crane Park on Friday, May 5, and I hope to see you there.

You can also support the market by attending the Cameo Cinema’s next CinemaBites presentation, a showing of the French film “Kitchen Brigade” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 8. Chef Sarah Heller, trained in the prestigious kitchens of Bouchon and Meadowood, will provide culinary creations and stick around for a Q&A after the movie. Tickets are $35 and benefit the market.

You won’t want to miss this. The next entry in the St. Helena Historical Society’s acclaimed (and not just by me!) Susanne Salvestrin Memorial Lecture Series is “The Rise of Napa Valley Wineries: How the Judgment of Paris Put Napa Valley Wines on the Map” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Heritage Center Museum. Look for more details in next week’s Star.

Huzzahs to St. Helena High School senior Talia Ricci, one of Arts Council Napa Valley’s Visual and Performing Arts Students of the Month for April. A member of the Jazz Band and Concert Band, Talia was one of two recipients of the Band & Orchestra Award. Teacher Anna-Alicia Fullmer says Talia’s “ability to perform in class as well as on stage is quite impressive, as she is always willing to take risks with challenging music and direct her fellow classmates during rehearsal. In addition to her musical abilities, Talia is also a natural-born leader and a positive role model for her peers.”

In other Arts Council news, the organization is inviting local artists and small nonprofits to apply for its summer Community Fund grants of up to $5,000. What project or program would you create with that money? Email your answer (in video or written form) to info@artscouncilnv.org by 5 p.m. May 22 to be considered for the second phase of the application process. For tips on what the Arts Council is looking for in an application, go to artscouncilnapavalley.org.

Please join me on a brief jaunt to Calistoga, where the UpValley Family Centers is hosting a free senior health fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Pioneer Park. There will be more than 20 health and wellness providers distributing resources for seniors, health screenings, raffle prizes and giveaways, a CPR demo by the Calistoga Fire Department, and a Blue Zones Project cooking demonstration at noon. For details call 707-341-3185.

The aforementioned UpValley Family Centers just released its annual community impact report, revealing that it served 4,594 community members last year. Sixty-six percent were Hispanic/Latino and 89% were under the median income for Napa County. Best of all, 89% of clients surveyed felt more confident after receiving services. Well done!