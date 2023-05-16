Aunt Helena

If only Klay Thompson hadn’t forgotten how to make a jump shot. If only the Giants’ off-season acquisitions hadn’t forgotten how to play baseball. If only the A’s ownership hadn’t forgotten its loyal fan base …

OK, enough gloom about the sorry state of Bay Area sports. Here’s my advice: Turn off KNBR, pour a cold glass of one part orange juice and one part tonic water, find a shady spot outside, and enjoy what little spring weather we have left before summer cranks up the burners on us.

A good book wouldn’t hurt either — might I recommend “The Queen of Dirt Island” by Donal Ryan?

***

Do make time though to visit Rianda House’s 15th anniversary open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Expect music for Alec Fuhrman, wine by Duckhorn, food by Tony Velazquez (of Armadillo’s fame — remember his amazing salsa?) and a classic car show.

***

Craig Pina reminds us to mark your calendars for St. Helena American Legion Post 199’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the St. Helena Public Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Expect a somber remembrance of those who’ve given their lives for our freedom.

***

Isaac Kelly, a St. Helena student attending the University of Dallas, has completed a spring semester abroad at UD’s campus in Rome. Kelly and other American students got to see the settings of classic texts they’ve studied, recite Sophocles in the same theaters where his tragedies were performed, and admire Michelangelo’s work in St. Peter’s Basilica. Congratulations to Isaac.

***

Welcome to Edward Limosnero of the Philippines, who’s working for the city of St. Helena during a four-week fellowship offered by the State Department-sponsored Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Professional Fellows Program. He’s imparting his water-related expertise (and don’t we need all the water help we can get?) and sharpening his professional skills before returning to the Philippines. If you see him around town, give him a good word.

***

The Cameo Cinema’s Science on Screen series continues with a showing of the documentary “32 Sounds” at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Stick around after the movie for a Q&A on “How Sound Changes the Way We Think” with Jack Conte, musician and co-founder/CEO of Patreon, and local otolaryngologist Lois Montague. Tickets are $10 at cameocinema.com.

***

Another reminder of the Mike Greensill Quartet’s show — featuring vocalist Gale Terminello — at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Cameo. Tickets are $35 at the Cameo’s website.

***

And don’t forget about the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum’s annual pirate-themed Treasure Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Bring your pirate outfits.