Aunt Helena

Let’s start this column with a quick jaunt into space. It’s OK, we shan’t be long, and the views will be glorious.

***

The Cameo Cinema’s Science on Screen series continues with “Good Night Oppy,” a family-friendly documentary about the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Expected to explore the ruggedly beautiful Martian terrain for 90 days, Oppy kept exploring for an astonishing 15 years. The film explores the bond that formed between the intrepid little robot and her human controllers at NASA. Special guest Alex Filippenko be on hand to discuss the stunning images produced by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Tickets are $10 at cameocinema.com.

***

Before we return to Earth, take note of the next Saint Helena Forum on “Exploring Other Worlds: The James Webb Space Telescope, Planetary Systems, and Searching for the Building Blocks of Life” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Astrochemist Stefanie Milam, a member of the JWST team, will discuss the telescope’s discoveries with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Freed. Register for the free virtual forum at shforum.org.

***

Let’s return from our interstellar sojourn and touch down in the vineyards of St. Helena — in Barney’s Backyard outside the library, to be specific. Then let’s stroll into the library for a reception honoring Napa Valley College viticulture and winery technology guru Stephen Krebs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Krebs will be interviewed by Tegan Passalacqua at 6 p.m. The event will celebrate Krebs and his donation of the Krebs Collection to the Napa Valley Wine Library Collection.

***

While we’re on the subject of agriculture, catch a free screening of director Brian Lilla’s new documentary “Children of the Vine,” about the environmental effects of glyphosate (the active ingredient in Roundup), at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St. in Napa.

***

The St. Helena Police Officers’ Association is accepting applications through Nov. 23 for this year’s Senior Holiday Project. If you or someone you know in St. Helena would appreciate a gift, fill out an application available at the front counter of the St. Helena Police Department. Gifts will be donated by local citizens and the police officers' association.

***

Join the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District for some nighttime stargazing at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Learn about some notable stars and constellations visible in the fall sky. It’s free, so RSVP at napaoutdoors.org/parks/3rd-Saturday-hikes.

***

The American Association of University Women, Napa Branch, will host the Napa Valley Women Artists Holiday Bazaar from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the community hall at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave. in Napa. Expect a bounty of paintings, photography, quilting, stitchery, ceramics, pottery, candles, jewelry and all sorts of other treasures ideal for early Christmas shopping. And it’s all made by local women!

***

Readers who enjoy planning far in advance will be interested to know that Napa Valley’s own Celtic band, Kith & Kin, is already booked to perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the White Barn. If you’ve never experienced the pleasure of Kith & Kin at the White Barn, get ready — I promise it will live up to the hype. Get your tickets early for $35 at thewhitebarn.org.