Aunt Helena

Dear Readers, I was chosen! For the city’s community survey, that is. Last Thursday morning I received a text message (no, I didn’t give in and buy a smartphone, it was foisted upon me – but that’s another story) bearing the city’s logo. A fellow named Blake from McGuire Research invited me to click a link and participate in the survey. So I did, and it was fun! I had to resist the urge to assign the highest level of importance to all of the priorities (roads, library, recreation, etc.), but I resisted because I know the rankings will be useful to the city government. It took less than 10 minutes and didn’t ask any invasive or confusing questions. I encourage you to participate if you’re lucky enough to be selected.

Have you seen the St. Helena Police Officers’ Association’s Senior Giving Trees at Steves and Smiths? Participating is fun and suitable for the whole family. Select a paper ornament printed with a local senior’s Christmas wish, buy the gift, wrap it, and return it to the tree or the St. Helena Police Department with the ornament attached. The official deadline is Friday, so act as quickly as you can, but dispatcher Iris Solana says that if you submit your gift as late as Dec. 20 the police will make it work.

The Chamber’s Snow in St. Helena event, set for Dec. 3 and then postponed to Dec. 11 due to heavy rain, was cancelled after Sunday provided to be just as wet. My umbrella being out of commission (yet another story), I sadly missed the Saxophones in St. Helena event, which turned out to be a pair of live sets by the sax section of California Repercussions, but I’m told it was a hoot. Thanks to Patrick Rue at Erosion for serving hot cocoa, mulled wine, beer and snacks between sets.

You’ll find photos of Sunday’s fabulous gingerbread house making workshop at the firehouse elsewhere in today’s paper. If you’re still looking for a fun holiday-themed family activity, drop by the St. Helena Public Library children’s room between 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. All supplies will be provided, and no registration is required. There will be a different craft each day, so keep going back and see if you can collect all four.

Please note that the library will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 and will be open with reduced hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 27-29.

Congratulations to chef Philip Tessier and the rest of the staff at Press, which has earned a Michelin Star. As good as the food is, I admire Tessier’s team most for teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga on the pandemic-era Food Our Families program. A tip of the cap to a restaurant that never turns its back on the community.

In other restaurant news, I’m feeling a bit huffy because OpenTable didn’t name any St. Helena restaurants to its “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America” list. As locals know, St. Helena is bursting with fine dining establishments, some of them quite affordable. I plan to dine out locally at least once a week leading up to the New Year. I hope you’ll join me.