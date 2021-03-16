Aunt Helena

If you missed out on the drive-through lobster feed at the end of February, take heart. Another lobster feed pop-up is coming on April 3 courtesy of Menegon Catering. Get all the details at menegoncatering.com.

***

RIP Steve Spurrier, the enterprising wine merchant who organized the famous “Judgment of Paris” in 1976. Mr. Spurrier died March 9 at the age of 79. He was memorably portrayed by Alan Rickman in the movie “Bottle Shock,” although my wine aficionado friends tell me the film took many creative liberties.

***

The St. Helena Police Department is reminding people to drive carefully in school zones, particularly on South Crane and Grayson during pick-up and drop-off times at St. Helena Primary School. “Just because there may be less traffic doesn’t mean traffic rules go out the window,” Police Chief Chris Hartley says. “To protect students, we want to make sure those that are out are following rules intended to keep them safe.”

***

My prayers are with all of those affected by Monday’s fatal accident outside Calistoga, including the families of those involved. One’s heart always sinks to hear of such tragedy, and the pain is even deeper when a familiar name is involved.