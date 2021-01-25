Aunt Helena

My little plea for rain last week must have gotten someone’s attention. Read on …

***

I’m in the unusual position of seeing clear blue skies out my window and yet warning you of heavy rain that could bring flash floods, roadway flooding, high winds and power outages from Tuesday night through Thursday. The city has sandbags available at Crane Park and the east end of Adams Street. Sign up for Nixle by texting your zip code to 888777. Pray for as much rain as we need but no more than we can stand.

***

Indoor dining resumed Monday, to the relief of restaurateurs and patrons who missed dining out. And the relaxed restrictions are just in time for Visit Napa Valley Restaurant Week coming to St. Helena Feb. 1-7. Happy eating, my foodie friends.

***

Remember the set of golf clubs from last week’s police log? They were found near Oak and Adams, and they still haven’t been claimed at the St. Helena Police Department. They’re in a golf bag. If they’re yours, call the PD at 967-2850. (And thanks, Laurie Furlani, for bringing this to my attention.)

***