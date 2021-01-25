Aunt Helena

My little plea for rain last week must have gotten someone’s attention. Read on …
I’m in the unusual position of seeing clear blue skies out my window and yet warning you of heavy rain that could bring flash floods, roadway flooding, high winds and power outages from Tuesday night through Thursday. The city has sandbags available at Crane Park and the east end of Adams Street. Sign up for Nixle by texting your zip code to 888777. Pray for as much rain as we need but no more than we can stand.
Indoor dining resumed Monday, to the relief of restaurateurs and patrons who missed dining out. And the relaxed restrictions are just in time for Visit Napa Valley Restaurant Week coming to St. Helena Feb. 1-7. Happy eating, my foodie friends.
Remember the set of golf clubs from last week’s police log? They were found near Oak and Adams, and they still haven’t been claimed at the St. Helena Police Department. They’re in a golf bag. If they’re yours, call the PD at 967-2850. (And thanks, Laurie Furlani, for bringing this to my attention.)
A reader was confused by last week’s description of how to submit an Interest Form to get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. She kindly offered a simplified set of instructions, which follows:
• Go to www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
• Click on the large box marked "Vaccine Interest Form"
• Fill out and submit form.
Sounds easy as pie. Thanks for the simplification, Dear Reader.
How’s this for a photo op? For the first time ever (at least to my knowledge) the Cameo Cinema is renting out its marquee for someone to “pop the big question, share a birthday wish, celebrate a special day, or send a shout-out to a special someone.” The marquee is available through March 1. Send your preferred dates and message to Cathy Buck at info@cameocinema.com.
The St. Helena Police Department’s drop box for unwanted and expired medications collected 114 pounds of medication during 2020. That’s 114 pounds of chemically problematic stuff that will be disposed of properly instead of ending up in a landfill or at the wastewater treatment plant. Kudos to the St. Helena Rotary Club and Jodie’s Design for sponsoring the program.
A recent Register story offered helpful advice about protecting your vehicle’s catalytic converter from thieves. Napa Police Sgt. Peter Piersig says don’t leave your car at the mechanic’s lot overnight; park off the street, ideally in a garage; consider motion detection lights and alarms; bolt a metal plate over the converter; engrave the VIN on the converter. Useful tips, especially if you own a Prius, which contain the most valuable converters.