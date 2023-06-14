Aunt Helena

How many huzzahs is it appropriate to dole out in a single week? This column is about to push the limit.

I’m told that the illustrious 1400 block of Kearney Street was well-represented during the California State Fair wine judges’ dinner in Lodi last week. Wine journalist and longtime judge wine judge Bob Thompson and winemaker Cathy Corison each received a Lifetime Wine Achievement Award. The late Michael Martini was recognized posthumously. Huzzahs all around.

Good news for canines: Public Works has been conducting weed abatement to remove foxtails and other nuisance weeds from the Wappo Park dog park. You can also expect the city to add about 100 yards of mulch in late July or early August, once the weeds are under control. “Our Public Works team is dedicated to providing a welcoming and safe environment for all community members, including our four-legged companions,” says Public Works Director Joe Leach. “We encourage dog owners and park visitors to remain vigilant and report any concerns or hazards directly to our office so that we can address them.”

Huzzahs to Mario Traverso, a St. Helena High School alumnus turned Public Works assistant engineer who received the city’s inaugural Employee of the Quarter Award. The award was focused on teamwork, and Mario was honored “for his dedication to always helping others and being collaborative in all that he does.”

Also honored during the city’s recent staff meeting were the city’s two longest-serving staff members: Public Works maintenance worker Manny Almanza (27 years) and Library Director Chris Kreiden (26 years). Huzzahs to Manny and Chris for their decades of service.

If you have a house full of restless kids who don’t know what to do with themselves now that school is out, take the young ones to the Super Hero Drea show at St. Helena Public Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Dear readers, it seems Drea stepped into a Blasterama machine and turned into Super Drea. What are her new superpowers? I wouldn’t dare spoil the secret …

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s free summer concert series returns to Lyman Park at 6 p.m. each Wednesday in July. The lineup includes Pop Fiction (July 5), Moonstruck (July 12), Fleetwood Macramé (July 19) and Petty Theft (July 26).

Harvest Table is offering a special Father’s Day brunch from 10:30 to noon Sunday, June 18. It features an interactive buffet with breakfast favorites and items fresh off the wood-fired grill. The cost is $85 for adults and $35 for kids under 12.