St. Helena’s American Legion Post 199 did it again on Monday, organizing another solemn and moving Memorial Day ceremony. Guest speaker Bill Chadwick steered well clear of jingoistic platitudes and gave us a glimpse at the mindset of a real soldier – not just courage and patriotism, but also fear and doubt. Exceptionally well done.
***
Police Officer Steve Peterson sends word of a “Tip-A-Cop” event set for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano, 1237 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. The fundraiser will be hosted by the St. Helena and Calistoga police departments, with proceeds benefiting the athletes of the Northern California Special Olympics.
***
Books, movies, music, entertainment – what else could the St. Helena Public Library possibly offer? How about breakfast? In partnership with the St. Helena Unified School District and the California Library Association, the library is serving a free healthy breakfast to youth up to the age of 18 from June 10 through Aug. 9. Other than age, there are no eligibility criteria or sign-up sheets – just show up at 10:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. And while you’re there, find out about the Summer Reading Program that begins June 1.
***
Given the condition of my knees it would be sheer madness to literally jump for joy, but I did so figuratively when I found out that the library is expanding its hours this summer. Starting June 10, it will be open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. That means I can head straight from the Farmers’ Market to the library on Friday mornings. Oh, the anticipation!
***
One last library-related note: Authors Sherrill Halbe and Rose K. Mark are discussing their new book “Interior Design for Small Dwellings” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the library. Learn how to hold onto things that matter while letting go of the stuff that’s just complicating your life. Devotees of Marie Kondo should find themselves right at home (and with minimal clutter).
***
Oh, just one more library note, and this is the last one – promise. St. Helena artist Marvin Humphrey will attend an art reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. His disarming description of the month-long exhibit – “Single Object, Still-Lifes, Landscapes and other subjects that grab my attention” – captures his fun and unpretentious style.
***
“What does modernism sound like?” That’s one of the questions posed by the music appreciation lecture “Dada and Futurist Soundscapes from the Heart of Europe” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Rianda House. Laura Stanfield Prichard, Ph.D. professor in musicology, will explore the roots of performance art and “noise” in classical music, including the revolutionary visual arts and comedic cabaret entertainment of Weimar-era Berlin. This is the rare Rianda House event that requires tickets ($15), but it should be worth it. Pre-register by calling 963-8555.
***
You’ve probably heard about the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs that are likely to occur during the upcoming fire season, and you probably have some questions. The city has posted an informational link on its website. Go to cityofsthelena.org and click on “Emergency Preparedness,” or type in cityofsthelena.org/administration/page/emergency-preparedness. You’ll find 10 helpful links, the last one leading to PG&E’s own website, where you can learn what to expect and how to prepare. I don’t know about you, but my candles are close at hand …
***
Speaking of the city, three municipal boards and committees are looking for members. There are three seats available on the Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee, three on the Library Board of Trustees, and two on the Parks and Recreation Commission. You have until June 11 to apply for a chance to be appointed at the June 25 City Council meeting. Go to cityofsthelena.org and click “Forms an Permits,” followed by “Boards and Commission Application.” Or you can get ahold of City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.