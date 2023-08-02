Aunt Helena

Good morning, Dear Readers, and thank you for filling the Cameo Cinema during Monday’s journalism forum. It’s faithful readers like you who will keep local journalism alive and well in St. Helena. Thank you for doing your part to support the Star.

***

Daisy Clothing Boutique is celebrating its 17th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 1332 Main St. Drop by for bubbles, bites, and 17% off any regularly priced item. And don’t forget to give proprietor Noreen Fetzer your best.

***

St. Helena’s Maria Castellucci Moore will read from her debut children’s book “Vivienne in Paris” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Napa Bookmine, 1625 Second St. in Napa. A portion of the proceeds from the book will benefit the Alliance Française of San Francisco. The last time I checked there were also a few copies available at Main Street Bookmine here in St. Helena.

***

Lots of news about St. Helena Scouting. First is a recruitment meeting hosted by Girl Scouts of Northern California at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the St. Helena Public Library. Please RSVP to tinyurl.com/Tryout-Girl-ScoutsStHelena. For details email dlockhart@gsnorcal.org.

***

And then there’s news that Grace Episcopal Church has agreed to be the charter organization for a new G-Troop and Cub Scout Pack (thank you, Reverend Amy!). Pat Griffith and Grant Showley are working with the Golden Gate Area Council and Grace church to organize the new groups for this coming school year. Boys and girls age 5-10 are eligible for Cub Scouts. The G-Troop is for girls age 11-18. To learn more, attend an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Grace church, 1314 Spring St. If you have questions before the meeting, call Pat (707-477-2971) or Grant (707-480-8849).

***

Kelly Wheaton’s genealogy seminar continues at 10 a.m. Fridays, Aug. 4 and 18, at Rianda House. Newcomers and drop-ins are always welcome.

***

Joseph Nase leads mind body practices from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 and 22, and every Thursday, at Lyman Park. Improve and maintain your health and well-being with focused breath-work, meditation and Qigong (slow, gentle movement).

***

One last reminder about the end-of-summer party with Magician Mike at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the library. The show is appropriate for all ages. Stick around afterward for outdoor activities and Popsicles.

***

As of Tuesday there were still tickets available for the annual dinner and dance at the Pope Valley Farm Center from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. All proceeds will go toward upgrading the center and providing more services and events for the community. Tickets ($30 adults/$15 kids 6-12) at pvfarmcenter.org.

***

Gary’s Wine & Marketplace proprietor Gary Fisch and general manager Mariko Hachiya posted a touching video on Sunday as the store prepared to close for good. “I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart,” Gary said. “The outpouring of love and appreciation for what we tried to do has been overwhelming. Words can’t express the gratitude I have for this community.” Thank you, Gary and Mariko, and I’m sorry things didn’t work out.