Excuse me, could you please give me some directions? I’m feeling a bit lost. I’ve become accustomed to having my column on Page B4, but I’m told my column isn't running in print this week. But never fear; I'll be back in black and white next week. Expect a column from editor Jesse Duarte explaining the new layout, which has to do with the Star being printed at a different press.

How many District 3 supervisor candidates have knocked on your door? I’ve had two out of six so far. You can get to know Anna Chouteau, Anne Cottrell, John Dunbar, Matthew Hooper, Cio Perez and Rafael Rios at a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Napa County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, via Zoom. Check the events calendar at lwvnapa.com for a link.

Of course, that’s far from the only race appearing on this packed June ballot. The league is also hosting a candidate forum for sheriff candidates Jon Crawford and Oscar Ortiz at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Link available at the aforementioned website.

You can also help oil the gears of democracy by working at one of the county’s nine vote centers May 16 through June 7 and/or Oct. 17 through Nov. 8. Hourly pay starts at $17.31. Apply at countyofnapa.org/715/Napa-County-Careers, and tell Registrar of Voters John Tuteur that Aunt Helena sent you. (Not that he’ll particularly care – I just like saying that!)

I’m pleased to bring you an academic star, and no ordinary one. St. Helena High School alum Kate Johnson, soon to graduate from Columbia University, has been awarded a coveted Fulbright Scholarship to spent nine months in Bologna, Italy. Kate, who’s been fascinated with bees ever since she worked with beekeeper Rob Keller at the St. Helena Montessori School, will be studying viruses and bacteria in bee products like honey, beeswax and propolis. Huzzahs to a budding scientist with a bright future.

Mark your calendars for St. Helena Earth Day from 9 a.m. to noon on April 23 at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. Bring your e-waste, pharmaceuticals, and papers that need to be shredded. And while you’re there, make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center.

Don’t forget the Napa Open Space District’s annual celebration on April 20 at Skyline Park. Toast the district’s 15th anniversary with wine and light refreshments. Free tickets are available at Eventbrite.

The St. Helena Farmers’ Market doesn’t open until May, but with a donation of $250 you can get a snazzy tote bag stuffed with merchandise from this year’s vendors. This is a great gift idea for a special someone who loves the market. Details at sthelenafarmersmkt.org.