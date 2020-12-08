Aunt Helena

Another one for the foodies. For painfully obvious reasons, this is a difficult time for the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. “We made it through, but just barely,” the market reports in its latest newsletter. Reduced vendor fees due to COVID-19 restrictions, four closed markets and the ability to hold fundraising events took a big bite out of the market’s reserves. You can help by purchasing a gift basket at sthelenafarmersmkt.org. For a donate of $250, you get a snazzy tote bag, coffee from Naysayer Coffee Roasters, Brigachero chocolate truffles, olive oil from Anzalone’s, Wine Lover’s Jelly, jam from The Wild Pear, aura spray from FLWR Napa Valley, coupons for free produce, a badge that will earn you special discounts in 2021 — and I haven’t even covered everything. What a bounty.

***

In search of arts and crafts? Look no further than NBC Pottery’s annual Studio Sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 12-16 in Angwin. COVID restrictions are in place this year, so you must RSVP to Nikki at 318-0654 and reserve a time slot. I hesitate to publish the address for fear of unscheduled walk-ins, so just ask Nikki.

***

A friend sends me an amusing note about the Federated Women’s Zoom meeting last Friday. A recent medical emergency got everyone talking about 911. Someone remarked that if you have Siri activated you can say, “Hey, Siri, call 911.” No sooner were the words out of her mouth than her cell phone did just that! She quickly hung up, but she received a call from emergency services making sure everything was OK. Another useful factoid: When throwing away your disposable mask, cut the ear strings so that wild critters won’t get tangled up in it. “It was a most interesting meeting,” my friend concluded. I can’t disagree.