Aunt Helena

***

The Weekly Calistogan carries amusing news from Wine Country Animal Lovers of a litter of kittens that proved to be full of surprises. Two orange tabbies were named Otto and Gunther, while a black and white tuxedo was dubbed Bruno. The shocker came when the vet discovered all three are female! Thus neutering day became spay day. All three kittens are eminently adoptable, as are a plethora of cats at St. Helena’s own We Care Animal Rescue.

***

Cheers to all who participated in St. Helena’s latest Barrels of Fun. I caught some nicely decorated patriotic barrels around town on Sunday. They’re scheduled to be on display through next Sunday, July 11, so keep your eyes peeled.

***

In closing, the dry beds of the Napa River and Sulphur Creek remind us that we’re in a severe drought. If you’re already conserving water — and I’m confident most of you are — thank you! And if you’re not, please start.