Aunt Helena

No fireworks, no Saint Helena Community Band concert, but Sunday still felt like Independence Day to me. American flags along Main Street courtesy of the Kiwanis Club, the fire department’s majestic garrison flag at Main and Britton, families riding in the bike parade, the informal car show down Main Street — what a day! God bless America.
The Saint Helena Community Band didn’t perform their usual show at Lyman Park, but they have posted two virtual performances on their Youtube page: Elton John’s “Circle of Life” and John Williams’ “Raiders March” from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The band plans to resume live performances in September for their 15th season.
Dirty Cello is performing the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s first summer concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Lyman Park. Acacia House, Farmstead, Legit Provisions, Pizzeria Tra Vigne and Crisp Kitchen (Annette Shafer's new venture opening soon next to Sunshine) are offering special takeout dinners that are perfect for a picnic.
The University of Utah Class of 2021 boasted no fewer than three St. Helena students: Abby Peterson (political science), Dominic Skinner (neuroscience) and Jennifer Strunck (medicine). Huzzahs to all three graduates, and best of luck in your chosen professions.
The Weekly Calistogan carries amusing news from Wine Country Animal Lovers of a litter of kittens that proved to be full of surprises. Two orange tabbies were named Otto and Gunther, while a black and white tuxedo was dubbed Bruno. The shocker came when the vet discovered all three are female! Thus neutering day became spay day. All three kittens are eminently adoptable, as are a plethora of cats at St. Helena’s own We Care Animal Rescue.
Cheers to all who participated in St. Helena’s latest Barrels of Fun. I caught some nicely decorated patriotic barrels around town on Sunday. They’re scheduled to be on display through next Sunday, July 11, so keep your eyes peeled.
In closing, the dry beds of the Napa River and Sulphur Creek remind us that we’re in a severe drought. If you’re already conserving water — and I’m confident most of you are — thank you! And if you’re not, please start.