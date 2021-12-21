Aunt Helena

Santa must have come early, because there’s a big circular package under my tree that looks (and smells!) suspiciously like a pair of new tires for my Schwinn. To Santa and to all the rest of you whose generosity makes Christmas so special, thank you.

***

One bit of sad news before I stay positive for the rest of the column: Bookmark Napa Valley has been postponed from Jan. 30 to May 1 in light of the unpredictability surrounding the omicron variant of COVID-19. The library depends on the nonprofit Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library to fund part-time staff and programs, so if you had tickets for Jan. 30 and can’t make it on the new date, please consider making your ticket purchase a donation instead of canceling.

***

Huzzahs to Allen Silva and Eric Kenny of St. Helena Public Works for planting three Claremont Western Redbud trees at Lyman Park last Thursday in honor of Arbor Day. They’re right next to the gazebo and they’re going to look lovely there.

***

Congratulations to Trustee Lisa Pelosi on being named school board president. And to answer the question she’s continually asked, no, she’s not related to Nancy.

***

A round of applause to the winners of the Chamber’s Celebrate St. Helena awards: Citizen of the Year Ed Smith of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, Nonprofit of the Year the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga, Business of the Year Smiths Pharmacy, and Employees of the Year the staff of the St. Helena Public Library. Gems one and all!

***

Thanks also to the Chamber itself for organizing the wonderful wine barrel Christmas tree at Main and Hunt. I may be one to gush, but I’m not one to exaggerate, so believe me when I say I’ve hardly passed by the tree without seeing at least one person or family posing for a picture in front of it.

***

Thanks to Kathryn and Tom Kenney, proprietors of That Pizza Place, for feeding us affordable pizza by the slice for 14 years. They sold the business, but locals will remember it fondly for years to come.

***

Best wishes to Noel Bito (Noey’s Barbershop in Napa), who’s planning to open a barbershop at 1080 Main St., that little commercial space next to the Sulphur Creek Bridge where Tiffany’s Closet used to be. Look for details in an upcoming edition of the Star.

***

Thanks to the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church for organizing last Friday’s fun and moving Nativity scene. Apologies if I’m about to sound childish, but I got to pet a donkey!

***

The tree is twinkling, the gifts are waiting, the eggnog is beckoning, and the Tallis Scholars’ wondrous rendition of Allegri’s “Miserere” is playing on the stereo. It must be Christmas. May your holiday be full of love, peace and joy.