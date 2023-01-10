Aunt Helena

What a relief it's been to see our town withstand so many storms — waterlogged, to be sure, but seemingly no worse for wear.

***

Congratulations to Mariah McGuire, who’s officially the St. Helena Public Library’s new youth services librarian. You’ve probably seen the smart, effervescent Mariah in the children’s room. “There’s no such thing as a child who doesn’t like reading; they just haven’t found the right book yet!” Mariah says. “I hope to continue to serve the youth of our community by instilling a love of reading and a passion for learning. Our children's department is a place of discovery, wonder and fun!" Teaching kids to love reading and knowledge is one of the highest callings available to a human being, and everyone who does so has my deep and profound respect. All the best, Mariah.

***

The St. Helena Public Library will hold an artist reception for Christine Olivo at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. According to the library, Christine “likes to paint the essence of a landscape or wildlife, simplifying what she sees and selecting the color and light relationships.” Stop by the library sometime and see Christine’s work for yourself.

***

As noted in last week’s Star, don’t return your borrowed items to the library until Jan. 18, as the library’s computers undergo a “system migration.” (The ghost of Elsie the Library Cat may lie in peace, as I’m assured that no birds are involved.) Holds and the online catalog will be available starting Friday, Jan. 13.

***

Toni Abdalla sends word that Soroptimist of St. Helena Sunrise and Rianda House are holding a bingo fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Native Sons Hall. The doors open at 5:30 and the games begin at 6:30. It’s only $25 for nine games, with a chance to win $25-$100 gift cards to local restaurants and stores. Register at bingolive.eventbrite.com, and do so by noon Monday if you want to order a $13 turkey or vegetarian wrap from Tre Posti. Chips, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

***

As if one needs added incentive to dine at Cook St. Helena (oh, that eggplant Parmesan!), the restaurant will donate a portion of its sales collected Jan. 23-26 to the Give Big! fundraiser benefiting local schools. Reservations are recommended, as I’ve rarely if ever seen Cook empty.

***

Word has it the first post-pandemic Native Sons crab feed, set for this Saturday, has sold out. If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, expect a good-natured and agreeably rambunctious good time.

***

Fans of Jay Greene’s historical lectures at the library were dismayed to learn that the Nov. 15 lecture on the Mayflower was Jay’s last. His lectures were still as insightful, erudite and witty as ever, but he’s ending the monthly program after seven years due to his declining vision. In a characteristically graceful gesture, Jay said he’s “immensely grateful” to his loyal audience members, to former library staff member Robyn Orsini, to current library staff member Mariah McGuire, and to the library’s nonprofit Friends & Foundation. I speak for many when I say thank you, Jay, for enriching the community for so many years.