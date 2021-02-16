Aunt Helena

Let me start by asking for a round of applause for Cristian Maldonado, whose entrepreneurship and community-mindedness are covered in this week’s Star. What a promising future he has. I hope to see his name on my ballot someday. Hats off also to his parents, mentors, teachers and everyone else who helped him become who he is today.

***

To the devil with the coronavirus — let’s have a lobster feed! (A safe, at-home lobster feed, that is.) Menegon Catering’s first Lobster Feed to-go pop-up on Saturday, Feb. 27. The fledgling business is donating all tips and 5% of sales to help RLS Middle School students attend the 8th-grade trip to Washington, D.C. For $60, you’ll get a fresh Maine lobster, prawns, corn, garlic, artichoke, red potato, Louisiana hot links, fresh rolls, drawn butter, tabasco, mayo, fresh lemons and spice. Order at menegoncatering.com and designate a time slot to pick up your food in the parking lot behind Steves Hardware.

***