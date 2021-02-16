Aunt Helena

Let me start by asking for a round of applause for Cristian Maldonado, whose entrepreneurship and community-mindedness are covered in this week’s Star. What a promising future he has. I hope to see his name on my ballot someday. Hats off also to his parents, mentors, teachers and everyone else who helped him become who he is today.
***
To the devil with the coronavirus — let’s have a lobster feed! (A safe, at-home lobster feed, that is.) Menegon Catering’s first Lobster Feed to-go pop-up on Saturday, Feb. 27. The fledgling business is donating all tips and 5% of sales to help RLS Middle School students attend the 8th-grade trip to Washington, D.C. For $60, you’ll get a fresh Maine lobster, prawns, corn, garlic, artichoke, red potato, Louisiana hot links, fresh rolls, drawn butter, tabasco, mayo, fresh lemons and spice. Order at menegoncatering.com and designate a time slot to pick up your food in the parking lot behind Steves Hardware.
***
Arts Council Napa Valley’s annual poetry recitation contest is going virtual at noon Thursday, Feb. 25. Eight Napa County students will recite poems and compete to become the Napa County Poetry Out Loud winner. To watch for free, go to ArtsCouncilNapaValley.org. Thanks to sponsors Lucky Penny Productions, Napa Bookmine, The Poetry Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
***
The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is honoring Black History Month during their next Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The video “Black History Agitators” will feature the men and women who fought for equal rights going back to the awful days of slavery. To participate, call Dianne Fraser at 963-7329.
***
It turns out that the price of housing was already a matter of local interest 70 years ago. Mariam Hansen, indefatigable researcher of St. Helena history, sends on the minutes of the St. Helena City Council on Nov. 6, 1950, with a discussion of how to proceed after county rent controls were lifted. “Mr. George Berdan stated his rent had been increased from Fifty Dollars per month to Thirty Five Dollars per week,” the minutes state. That might sound like a steal by today’s standards, but after adjusting for inflation Mr. Berdan’s rent comes out to $1,845 over four weeks. Sound familiar?