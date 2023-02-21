Aunt Helena

I have a lot to cover this week so let’s get right down to brass tacks, to use a rather odd cliché. (Why brass?)

***

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new City Hall at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Go see the city staff’s new home, and the future home of the St. Helena Police Department. My primary questions: Who shall be chosen to wield the comically humongous scissors? And how does one acquire such scissors?

***

Supporters of local schools should head over to Brasswood Bar and Bakery from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday or Saturday, Feb. 24-25. Ten percent of your bill will be donated to Give Big!/St. Helena Public Schools Foundation. (This is the bakery next to the main Brasswood restaurant.)

***

Lolo’s is getting in on the charity this week too. Visit the shop from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday or noon to 4 on Sunday and look for specially marked racks with $2-$10 items. All proceeds from those items will go to Give Big.

***

Pacific Union College is presenting live performances of “Jericho Road” Feb. 23-25, and suffice to say this isn’t your typical musical. Written and composed by Associate Academic Dean Lindsay Morton and starring Leila Beltran and Tyler Wilensky, “Jericho Road” is about the relationship between Jacob Carver and his wife, Leila. When life doesn’t meet his expectations, Jacob leaves Leila and has an affair. As Morton puts it, “Leila is left wondering how to be faithful to a man who has been unfaithful to her — and to a God who seems to be absent.” The twist is that each performance will have a different ending, reflecting the theme of choice. If you’re as intrigued as I am, grab some tickets ($20 regular/$15 student) at Eventbrite.com and prepare for a thought-provoking evening.

***

In other performing arts news, three St. Helena High School students were named among the 20 Napa County Students of the Month by the Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance for excellence in the visual and performing arts. First up is senior Gabriel DuBois in the Theater-Acting category. Says St. Helena Drama’s Patti Coyle: “Gabriel DuBois is an exemplary theater and choir student. He took on the extremely challenging role of Hercule Poirot in our fall production of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and was also performing as Lumiere in the Napa Valley College Production of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Last year Gabe also brought the house down as Gomez in our production of ‘The Addams Family.’ Gabe has been an integral member of our Drama program all four years at SHHS.”

***

In the Theater Directing category is senior April Shaw. “April has been a member of the drama family at SHHS since her freshman year,” Coyle says. “She has completed the CTE Drama pathway twice and is my teaching assistant for Drama 1 this year. This year, she co-directed our fall play, ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’ At the same time, April played Belle in the Napa Valley College production of ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Finally, for her last show at SHHS, April has been cast as Laurie in 'Oklahoma!'”

***

And in the Visual Art category is senior Karley Martin. “Karley shows dedication to work outside of class as well as in class,” teacher Silvia Seyve says. Karley’s strong work ethic “allowed her to advance in her passion to capture the figure in movement and expression. She made a goal and applied herself. Karley is knowledgeable in studio art becoming a mentor artist in the classroom.”