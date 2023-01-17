Aunt Helena

I was sad to hear of the deaths of Raymond Monroy Sr. (110 years old and seemingly forever young) and of winemaker Michael Martini (73 years old and much too young to leave us). My condolences to their families — and to all who are in mourning right now.

***

My thanks to author John McCormick for paying a long-overdue tribute to the Chinese laborers who were the backbone of the Napa Valley in the late 19th century. Find out what he learned and grab a copy of his book, “Chinese in Napa Valley,” when he speaks at the Heritage Center Museum at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. He’s sure to address St. Helena’s own Chinatown, so bring your questions about that sadly vanished piece of our town’s history.

***

Those of us ladies of (or past) a certain age will surely find something to appreciate in Christina Julian’s one-act play “Growing Old without Grace.” St. Helenans will have two chances to see it, first at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the library; and then at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Rianda House. Both performances are free.

***

Local herbalist Charlotte Powell will discuss “Tea as the First Medicine” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the St. Helena Public Library. According to the library, the talk “will examine the fascinating history of tea as medicine — dive into who, what, where and why some plants became more popular and others faded away.” And yes, there will be free samples. A hot mug of Earl Grey is waiting for me as soon as I finish this column!

***

The UpValley Family Centers are looking for volunteers for their free tax preparation service. If you’d like to help — and if the sight of a 1040 doesn’t make your heart race out of anxiety — contact Karen Garcia at 707-965-5010 or kgarcia@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.

***

Napa County Public Defender Ronald H. Abernethy will discuss “Realignment of the Pretrial Process” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. in Napa. I know it’s in Napa, but it’s sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Napa County, which does great work throughout the valley, so I wanted to bring it to your attention.

***

Of course I can’t close my column without mentioning this recent weather. Former Star editor Dave Stoneberg writes: “It’s been raining nearly every day since Jan. 1, and a few days at the end of December as well. From Dec. 29 through midday Sunday, we’ve had 15.49 inches of rain, according to my unofficial rain gauge next to my house in Hidden Valley Lake. The majority of that rain was from Jan. 2 to 11, when we had 10.35 inches of rain. Interestingly enough, that may have seemed like a lot of rain, but do you remember just seven years ago, at the beginning of 2016, when we had 13.38 inches of rain from Jan. 3 to 11? That year we had a season total of 45.9 inches of rain from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016. Let’s hope we can repeat that performance this season. (Currently, we’re at 26.58 inches of rain.)”