Aunt Helena

Let me start by thanking you, Dear Readers. Either my pre-emptive scolding last week had its desired effect, or (more likely) you were all so wise and considerate that you refrained from setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July. I was awakened by one burst of fireworks around midnight, but that was it. I miss the whizzes and bangs of Independence Days past, but there’s no sense risking a wildfire.

***

Besides, in lieu of fireworks we got two days of fabulous fun — first at Crane Park on Sunday and then on the Fourth of July at Lyman Park, where the bike parade ended and the Saint Helena Community Band performed a passionate and energetic set. The credit goes to Dave Jahns, who just took over parks and recreation in late April but wasted no time in proving that he knows how to throw a party. Welcome, Dave! I can’t wait to see what you and your staff have in store for us next.

***

Among those escorting the bike parade was Officer Wenner Massella, who joined the force in May. He’s said to be a friendly and approachable guy and not too shabby of a cop either — he’s the one who spotted the vehicle and driver suspected of injuring sportswriter Garrett Whitt in a hit-and-run. And he did it while he was off-duty in Napa, no less. That’s dedication! Look for him on the graveyard shift.

***

Harper McClain has taken her athletic talents to the University of Oregon, but she’s still making St. Helena proud. She recently won the U.S. title in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USATF U20 Championships, which happened to be in Eugene, Oregon this year. She has earned a spot in the world championships. Go Harper!

***

The St. Helena Peach Farm at the corner of Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road is opening on Wednesday, July 6. If you want to grab a helping of what are generally agreed to be the best peaches on this planet, stop by next Wednesday — or keep an eye on the sign at the intersection in case the schedule changes.

***

Blue Zones Project will host a Purpose Workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the St. Helena Public Library. It’s described as an interactive session that will “walk participants through a series of activities to discover or rediscover their gifts, values and passions.”

***

Meanwhile, the library’s Teen Room is now equipped with a Nintendo Switch. Perfect for kids grades 6 through 12.

***

The Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus is going to become City Hall, but it’s not going to stop offering community education classes. Registration is open for hula dancing, ukulele, harmonica, experimental monotype, wine tasting, and a nice array of culinary classes. You can register at Eventbrite.com — search for “Community Education at Napa Valley College.”

***

The St. Helena High School pool is closed until further notice due to “major equipment issues,” the school district announced last Thursday. It’s not anticipated to reopen any sooner than July 23. Stay tuned …

***

Rest in peace, Bob Fellion, Silverado Parade master of ceremonies, Saints Fajita Fest auctioneer, Fellion’s Deli proprietor, and all-around wonderful guy. My condolences to his family and many, many friends.