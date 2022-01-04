Aunt Helena

I spent my Sunday afternoon dismantling my (artificial) Christmas tree and lovingly tucking my favorite ornaments in their box. Childhood photos of gap-toothed relatives — long since grown up — mounted in glittery star frames, carved wooden Santas from Vintage Home, beaded wreaths, a plastic snowglobe produced at a St. Helena Public Library arts and crafts day. The next morning I ventured downtown and realized that the wine barrel Christmas tree at Main and Hunt had been dismantled. The holidays are over and I miss them already.

***

Don’t forget that the Troop 1 Boy Scouts are picking up trees on Saturday, Jan. 8. For a suggested donation of $10, you can pick up a tag at Steves Hardware, Sunshine Foods or Central Valley.

***

With school starting again on Monday, free COVID-19 test kits are available to all students. You can pick one up in the Vintage Hall parking lot on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 9:45 a.m. or from 2:30 to 5:15.

***

The St. Helena Public Library will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6, while a new generator is installed. The upside: The library will remain fully operational during the next power outage. This is a well-deserved upgrade for a library that's always been there for us even at the worst of times.

***

“Has This Happened to You?!” a series of short films featuring actors from the Rianda House Readers’ Theater, will be screened via Zoom at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Stick around after the show to meet the actors and ask them questions. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.

***

The Okinawans call it “ikagai.” The Nicoyans of Costa Rica call it “plan de vida.” We would call it “why I wake up in the morning.” Joaquin Razo of the Blue Zones Project will talk about how to extend your longevity by having a sense of purpose, in a Zoom presentation hosted by Rianda House at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. RSVP to the number mentioned above.

***

The January meeting of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, at 311 St. Helena Highway North. The speaker will be Tom Del Beccaro, former chairman of the California Republican Party. Meet and greet at 11:30 followed by the meeting at noon. RSVP to 963-3151 by Thursday, Jan. 6.

***

The date of Jan. 6 being seared into our collective memory perhaps permanently, it feels appropriate to thank the St. Helena Police Department and the other law enforcement officials who risk life and limb to keep us on the right side of the line between democracy and anarchy. Here’s hoping for a year of justice, peace and truth.