Aunt Helena

My mailbag was so light this week that I checked the bottom of it to make sure it hadn’t sprung a leak. Good thing it was still intact. Sewing was never my forte.
***
Pam McGivern posted a heartfelt plea on Facebook regarding a large sum of money she lost in front of the post office at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. As she was getting out of her car, a black mesh sleeve containing the cash fell out the door. Pam says she didn’t notice because she was “not on top of my game,” having spent the morning clearing out the bedroom of her late mother, who died of COVID-19. Pam was going to use the money to pay a major debt, and she’s praying for its return. If you find it, be a hero and call Pam at (415) 686-9292.
***
Also on the topic of heroes, April 23 is the deadline to nominate your favorite teacher for Napa County Teacher of the Year. Submit your nominee at tinyurl.com/nctoy2021 or by calling the Napa County Office of Education at 253-3944. I don’t have to think too hard to come up with some highly qualified candidates.
***
The St. Helena Public Library’s Kids Virtual Book Club meets via Zoom at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15 to discuss “Sadiq and the Desert Star” by Siman Nuurali. Details at www.SHPL.org. Happy Zooming, kids.
***
Mariam Hansen of the St. Helena Historical Society sends along a piece published in the Star on Aug. 24, 1900 that’s sadly relevant today. Although rations weren’t in effect at the time, a representative of the St. Helena Water Co. urges readers not to waste water. “Water run in an open hose, unless in the hands of some one attending to same, is positively forbidden, and where found the water will be shut off,” wrote F.S. Ewer. Wisdom never expires.
***
Congratulations to Janet Kappmeyer of St. Helena, who was reappointed to the State Mining and Geology Board. Janet is manager of grower relations at Constellation Brands and has a master’s degree in geology. Keep up the good work, Janet.
***
A reader was kind enough to inquire as to whether I had been vaccinated. The answer is yes! Moderna. My side effects? A sore arm. That’s it. If you’re on the fence, I strongly urge you to get vaccinated, for the sake of yourself and the ones you love. But don’t just go on my advice. Trust the science.