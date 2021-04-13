Aunt Helena

My mailbag was so light this week that I checked the bottom of it to make sure it hadn’t sprung a leak. Good thing it was still intact. Sewing was never my forte.

***

Pam McGivern posted a heartfelt plea on Facebook regarding a large sum of money she lost in front of the post office at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. As she was getting out of her car, a black mesh sleeve containing the cash fell out the door. Pam says she didn’t notice because she was “not on top of my game,” having spent the morning clearing out the bedroom of her late mother, who died of COVID-19. Pam was going to use the money to pay a major debt, and she’s praying for its return. If you find it, be a hero and call Pam at (415) 686-9292.

***

Also on the topic of heroes, April 23 is the deadline to nominate your favorite teacher for Napa County Teacher of the Year. Submit your nominee at tinyurl.com/nctoy2021 or by calling the Napa County Office of Education at 253-3944. I don’t have to think too hard to come up with some highly qualified candidates.

***