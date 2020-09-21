Aunt Helena

***

This week’s academic star is St. Helena resident Emma Duge, who graduated from New York’s Colgate University in May with a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology. She even graduated cum laude. Way to go, Emma! Best of luck with your career.

The City of St. Helena is advertising job openings for a public works administrative assistant and an accounting technician at the Finance Department’s utilities division. If you know someone who might be a good fit, tell them to apply at calopps.org.

The St. Helena Public Library sends notice of new children’s books. My favorites at a glance: “The Last Last-Day-of-Summer” by L.R. Giles, described as “the Hardy Boys meets The Phantom Tollbooth, in the new century,” and “Fauja Singh Keeps Going: The True Story Of the Oldest Person To Ever Run a Marathon.” (He was 81!) Peruse all the new offerings and find the featured books for Hispanic Heritage Month at SHPL.org.

