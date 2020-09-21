Aunt Helena

My mailbag is full, so no preamble today. Let’s get straight to the Napa County Coastal Cleanup.
***
Week 2 of St. Helena’s cleanup is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26. The city will have supplies in front of the St. Helena Police Department: garbage pickers, trash bags, trash-collecting receptacles, etc. Choose a location, clean it up, and bring your trash to Lyman Park. Find details about Coastal Cleanup at naparcd.org/cleanup2020.
***
Thanks to KPIX 5, our local CBS affiliate, for airing a news report Saturday night on the Brenkle Court project self-help housing project on McCorkle Avenue. It’s impossible not to be inspired by the eight hard-working families who are spending every free day building their future homes. Thanks to Our Town St. Helena, the city, USDA Rural Development, and everyone who has helped this project along.
***
Lately, state parks like Bothe-Napa Valley have served not only visitors, but also displaced people fleeing the recent fires. As you probably know, the nonprofit Napa Valley State Parks Association (NVSPA) works with the Parks & Open Space District to operate the parks with no state funding. Please consider supporting the NVSPA’s online auction offering glamping packages at Bothe, guided hikes, a private tour of the Bale Grist Mill, and other treats. The auction runs through Sept. 30 at nvspa.betterworld.org.
***
This week’s academic star is St. Helena resident Emma Duge, who graduated from New York’s Colgate University in May with a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology. She even graduated cum laude. Way to go, Emma! Best of luck with your career.
***
The City of St. Helena is advertising job openings for a public works administrative assistant and an accounting technician at the Finance Department’s utilities division. If you know someone who might be a good fit, tell them to apply at calopps.org.
***
The St. Helena Public Library sends notice of new children’s books. My favorites at a glance: “The Last Last-Day-of-Summer” by L.R. Giles, described as “the Hardy Boys meets The Phantom Tollbooth, in the new century,” and “Fauja Singh Keeps Going: The True Story Of the Oldest Person To Ever Run a Marathon.” (He was 81!) Peruse all the new offerings and find the featured books for Hispanic Heritage Month at SHPL.org.
***
The next time you’re at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market or the St. Helena Police Department, pick up a free “Evacuated” tag. In the event that St. Helena is ever evacuated, placing the tag outside your home will save first responders valuable minutes by alerting them that you’ve already left.
***
One more reminder about the League of Women Voters of Napa County’s virtual candidate forums at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 (mayoral candidates) and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 (council candidates). Sign up at lwvnapa.com.
***
In closing, happy 146th birthday to the St. Helena Star, which published its first edition on Sept. 25, 1874. Its first publisher was Dewitt C. Lawrence, whose final “Valedictory” column just 16 months later graciously refers to his tenure as “one of the happiest epochs of my editorial career. It is rarely the fortune of anyone to cast his lot in a community so agreeable and appreciative of his humble efforts, and I here return thanks to one and all.”
